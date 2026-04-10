Where First Watch Sources Its Coffee

From its name alone, First Watch brings a subtle intrigue to the morning coffee ritual, hinting at deeper meanings and cultural connections far from the company's 630 U.S. restaurants spanning 32 states. At its core, the name First Watch is a nautical term describing the first shift of the day, but the company's approach to food centers on broader aspirations, such as seasonal ingredients inspired by the position of the sun. In a similar vein, it's hardly surprising that First Watch sources its coffee through a carefully cultivated food ethos rooted in the Gateway to South America.

First Watch is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, but its coffee story begins and evolves much farther south, in the country of Columbia. Tucked within mountainous terrain is a coffee-growing region called Huila, where First Watch sources coffee beans through the company's Project Sunrise, fueled by a devoted collective called Mujeres en Café — Women in Coffee. Members are female coffee farmers whose roles stretch far beyond the fields and into the communities at large, serving as teachers, mothers, entrepreneurs, and pioneering leaders on multiple fronts.

These women are the heart of Project Sunrise, the human connection between beans in fields and coffee in cups more than a thousand miles away. For First Watch, it's not just a sourcing arrangement tied to a distant dot on a map; it's a relationship tied to lives and labors of women producing a meaningful harvest of high-quality, single-origin Arabica beans. Here's a closer look at that journey from coffee tree seedlings to bean processing, drying, packing, shipping, roasting, and brewing.