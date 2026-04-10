The 75-Year-Old Chicago Restaurant The Obamas Love For Tavern-Style Pizza

Throughout American history, there have been certain U.S. presidents with especially good taste in food, frequenting great eateries across the country and inspiring the rest of us to seek out their picks. One of our favorite examples of this is the love former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have for Italian Fiesta Pizzeria in Chicago. This spot has an impressive history, serving pies for over 75 years. The Obamas are vocal about their fandom, mentioning Italian Fiesta in their memoirs and television interviews. Plus, their devotion to this eatery reveals their Chi-Town roots and discerning appreciation for tavern-style pizza.

When people think of Chicago and pizza, they typically picture deep-dish pies. But the difference between Chicago deep-dish and tavern-style pizza is that while the former has that thick, doughy crust, the latter's is thin, crispy, and cracker-like. It's also traditionally sliced into squares. While other cities have embraced tavern-style pizza, it's believed to have kicked off in Chicago in the 1940s. Pizza had been around in the Windy City since the early 1900s but exploded in popularity when taverns started offering it post-Prohibition.

While New York City pizza-makers utilized Italian methods like hand-tossing their dough, Chicagoans rolled their dough and eventually did so with machines that created thinner crusts. They then piled these crackery crusts with more cheese than NYC pies had, creating a style that's actually more popular with Chicagoans today — it's an "if you know, you know" thing, and the Obamas know.