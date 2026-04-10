What Kind Of Tomatoes Does McDonald's Use? Plant And Grow Their Seeds To Find Out

McDonald's has long touted its beef as high-quality and USDA certified. The company website has a profile of Lopez Foods, which supplies the chain with beef. It also profiles potato farms, chicken and fish suppliers, and other producers. Tomatoes are not mentioned. However, in the U.S., McDonald's sources them from Florida, where 90% of winter tomatoes are grown. Most other major fast food chains buy them here, as well. The company uses Roma tomatoes for its Deluxe sandwiches, though they can be added to anything if you ask.

Most sandwiches McDonald's serves with tomatoes have three slices, making it hard to judge their size. To see what they look like and how they taste fresh, you could always ask at a store. If you live near Florida you could even take a trip to a tomato farm. Or you could do what YouTuber James Prigioni did: Take some seeds from a McDonald's Deluxe Quarter Pounder tomato slice and plant them in your garden.

Prigioni planted seeds from one tomato slice and also planted another slice, seeds included, from a different burger. All of the seeds sprouted, but he only kept one seedling from each for his experiment. He used a pre-made soil mix and added a little fertilizer to both tomato plants. One grew in the soil of his garden and another he grew in a pot. He admits in his video that the potted plant didn't get watered enough and suffered as a result. But the results were still impressive.