From cashew milk to flax milk and more, there's a wide array of plant milk options available on the modern market, and none of them are created equal. Today's expert tip comes from Angel Luk, a registered dietician who sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on her gut-healthiest tips — and, according to the pro, the best dairy alternative for promoting gut health is soy milk. Specifically, plain, unsweetened soy milk is the best candidate for the job.

Soy milk, says Luk, contains "prebiotic fibers including beta glucan, which are excellent for gut health," and "also provides essential amino acids, including threonine, which helps maintain the integrity of the gut barrier." Threonine cannot be synthesized by the body, and therefore needs to be obtained from food. This powerful little agent supports the immune system by producing antibodies, as well as promoting central nervous system health (a plus for foodies struggling with depression or anxiety) and supporting the lungs and liver. In short, threonine does a lot — and soy milk is full of it. For reference, a one-cup serving of cooked soybeans contains roughly 1.8 grams of threonine.

From a culinary standpoint, plain, unsweetened soy milk also offers an ultra-similar flavor, texture, and appearance to cows milk, not imparting any notably different tastes of mouthfeels (unlike, say, inherently sweeter and thinner almond milk). Soy milk is also a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin B, and potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels.