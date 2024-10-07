12 Facts About Soy Milk You Need To Know About

Soy milk: the essential vegetarian beverage staple of the '90s and early 2000s. Or that's how it felt, at least, before a slew of different plant-based milks flooded the markets in the last decade, infiltrating our coffee shops and rendering dairy less relevant than ever. In the U.S., it seems like soy milk has gone from a crunchy-sounding novelty to a vegetarian standard to an often-forgotten relic of the health-focused past, relegated to the annals of barista history as oat and almond milks cast a long shadow over its legacy.

But there's more to soy milk than meets the eye. Its international history stretches millennia into the past, where it has served important roles in a variety of cultures' cuisines. And even if you drink the stuff every single day, whether with your coffee, in your cereal, or all on its own, there's a good chance that there's still a lot you don't know about the beverage.

Luckily, we're here to clean up some of the confusion. If you've ever been curious about soy milk's origins, its unique role in culinary history, or what it can do for your body (and the planet), then you're in the right place. These are facts about soy milk that you may not know about — yet.