The Unique Plant-Based Milk You Probably Didn't Know Existed

If you'd asked someone at the turn of the century what watermelons and sunflowers had in common, the answer likely wouldn't have been: "You can use the seeds of both to make milk." Plant-based milk has existed for thousands of years, and it's been sold commercially for more than a century, but the real boom has come only in the last decade. Suddenly, every nut, grain, seed, and bean seems to be lending its name to a milk carton (here's a list of 19 types of dairy-free milk explained). In this increasingly crowded marketplace, there's one plant-based milk that's got everything going for it, but continues to fly under the radar. We're talking about flax milk.

The plant-based milk industry is in the middle of a growth spurt. The market for non-dairy milk alternatives was estimated to be around $15 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $42.8 billion by 2034. This growth isn't just fueled by veganism going mainstream, but also by a growing push for climate-friendly foods, and, above all, a more informed view on healthy diets.

While the industry is dominated by oat, almond, coconut, and soy milk, flaxseed checks a lot of the boxes in terms of what people want. Not only does it have a natural earthy, nutty flavor, it also walks the thin line between milk and magic potion — it's low in calories, can promote heart health, trigger weight loss, and control blood sugar levels. It's dairy-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, allergen-free (the latter sets it apart from many dairy-free alternatives which depend on nuts). And on top of everything else, it's even good for the environment.