For A Sippable Blast Of Nostalgia, Make A Yoo-Hoo Cocktail

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Yoo-hoo is the '90s kids' Ovaltine. Even if you didn't grow up drinking it, Yoo-hoo chocolate drink totes major nostalgic flair with a distinctive flavor profile. A Reddit thread in r/90s raves, "I still love YooHoo, I don't buy it because I'd drink it too often," comparing the flavor to a melted Wendy's Frosty. Another writes, "If I have the money I'd have a yoo-hoo fountain in my house." Our point is, '90s kids are of legal drinking age now — and rich, creamy, chocolatey Yoo-hoo makes an undersung cocktail mixer.

Not to be confused with "chocolate milk," this "chocolate drink" comprises water, high fructose corn syrup, and whey from milk. For mixology purposes, it can be helpful to think of Yoo-hoo as a two-in-one, expedited ingredient that combines heavy cream and crème de cacao: Two elements that commonly appear alongside one another in dessert cocktail recipes. Luxurious yet balanced, a splash of Yoo-hoo instantly creates a smooth, satiny mouthfeel for a full-bodied sip. This chocolatey flavor delivery can also be a great option for folks who prefer a lower-ABV cocktail. Or, mixologists can always add an extra chocolate liqueur for deeper flavor and stronger potency.

To let the flavor of the Yoo-hoo shine through, opt for a vodka-based cocktail. The flavorless, neutral spirit will take a backseat, delivering only a boozy punch. A splash of Yoo-hoo would create a childhood-inspired approach to a mature Espresso martini, softly rounding out the bitterness of the espresso while creating a richer mouthfeel.