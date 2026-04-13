For A Sippable Blast Of Nostalgia, Make A Yoo-Hoo Cocktail
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Yoo-hoo is the '90s kids' Ovaltine. Even if you didn't grow up drinking it, Yoo-hoo chocolate drink totes major nostalgic flair with a distinctive flavor profile. A Reddit thread in r/90s raves, "I still love YooHoo, I don't buy it because I'd drink it too often," comparing the flavor to a melted Wendy's Frosty. Another writes, "If I have the money I'd have a yoo-hoo fountain in my house." Our point is, '90s kids are of legal drinking age now — and rich, creamy, chocolatey Yoo-hoo makes an undersung cocktail mixer.
Not to be confused with "chocolate milk," this "chocolate drink" comprises water, high fructose corn syrup, and whey from milk. For mixology purposes, it can be helpful to think of Yoo-hoo as a two-in-one, expedited ingredient that combines heavy cream and crème de cacao: Two elements that commonly appear alongside one another in dessert cocktail recipes. Luxurious yet balanced, a splash of Yoo-hoo instantly creates a smooth, satiny mouthfeel for a full-bodied sip. This chocolatey flavor delivery can also be a great option for folks who prefer a lower-ABV cocktail. Or, mixologists can always add an extra chocolate liqueur for deeper flavor and stronger potency.
To let the flavor of the Yoo-hoo shine through, opt for a vodka-based cocktail. The flavorless, neutral spirit will take a backseat, delivering only a boozy punch. A splash of Yoo-hoo would create a childhood-inspired approach to a mature Espresso martini, softly rounding out the bitterness of the espresso while creating a richer mouthfeel.
Rich, creamy, chocolately Yoo-hoo delivers both flavor and mouthfeel
For a whimsical Mudslide cocktail, add Yoo-hoo, coffee liqueur (like Kahlùa), and a splash of Irish cream liqueur (like Bailey's) to a shaker with ice, then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Don't forget the whipped cream and chocolate shavings for garnish. Or, ditch the Kahlùa and swap the vodka for cognac, and you've got a Brandy Alexander. The brown French spirit's pronounced tasting notes of baking spice and toffee make a natural complement to chocolatey Yoo-hoo. You could even substitute Yoo-hoo for the simple syrup and egg white in an Amaretto Sour. The chocolate creaminess would pair well with the existing nutty-sweet interplay of almond and cherry.
A splash of Yoo-hoo would also make a fabulous addition to the already-confectionery chocolate martini, which follows a 1:1:1 ratio of vodka, chocolate liqueur, and Irish cream liqueur. Grab a bigger glass and tack on a fourth equal part of Yoo-hoo (make that 1:1:1:1). For an elevated presentation, grab a bottle of chocolate syrup, and squirt it against the inside of the glass while rotating the glass in a circle, creating a spiralled effect.
Perhaps the best execution of a Yoo-hoo-spiked sipper is the mint-chocolate action of a Grasshopper cocktail. Simply swap out the heavy cream for Yoo-hoo, then shake it with creme de menthe, white creme de cacao, and ice. Strain into a chilled Nick and Norah glass for an ultra-fun, retro after-dinner sipper with a chocolatey, jovial facelift.