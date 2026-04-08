Here's How Much Protein Is In A Slice Of Sourdough Bread

Protein seems to be everywhere these days. From protein popcorn to protein coffees, brands appear to be capitalizing on the protein maxxing trend and producing more protein-infused foods and products than anyone asked for. The daily recommended minimum amount of protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, so a person weighing 150 pounds needs to consume at least 54 grams of protein a day. While you could focus on chalky powders and pumped-up desserts to up your protein intake, there are many more delicious and natural alternatives, one of which might already be in your kitchen.

Sourdough bread likely has more protein per slice than you may have guessed. A 60-gram slice of sourdough, which is just over 2 ounces, contains about 6 to 8 grams of protein. Compared to an egg, which has 6 grams of protein, a single slice of sourdough has about the same protein content and will likely leave you feeling fuller than just an egg. While technically you can use all-purpose flour when baking sourdough bread, most bakers prefer to use bread flour, or at least a high ratio of it, to bake sourdough bread, as bread flour has a higher protein content than all-purpose flour.

Texturally, sourdough bread usually has a firm, dense crust outside with a more tender, airy but slightly chewy inside, likely along with some holes and craters that develop when the bread ferments and rises. Flavor-wise, sourdough can tend to have a slightly more tangy or sour (hence the name) taste, which also stems from the natural yeast and fermentation.