Here's How Much Protein Is In A Slice Of Sourdough Bread
Protein seems to be everywhere these days. From protein popcorn to protein coffees, brands appear to be capitalizing on the protein maxxing trend and producing more protein-infused foods and products than anyone asked for. The daily recommended minimum amount of protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, so a person weighing 150 pounds needs to consume at least 54 grams of protein a day. While you could focus on chalky powders and pumped-up desserts to up your protein intake, there are many more delicious and natural alternatives, one of which might already be in your kitchen.
Sourdough bread likely has more protein per slice than you may have guessed. A 60-gram slice of sourdough, which is just over 2 ounces, contains about 6 to 8 grams of protein. Compared to an egg, which has 6 grams of protein, a single slice of sourdough has about the same protein content and will likely leave you feeling fuller than just an egg. While technically you can use all-purpose flour when baking sourdough bread, most bakers prefer to use bread flour, or at least a high ratio of it, to bake sourdough bread, as bread flour has a higher protein content than all-purpose flour.
Texturally, sourdough bread usually has a firm, dense crust outside with a more tender, airy but slightly chewy inside, likely along with some holes and craters that develop when the bread ferments and rises. Flavor-wise, sourdough can tend to have a slightly more tangy or sour (hence the name) taste, which also stems from the natural yeast and fermentation.
Sourdough bread makes a perfect base for protein-packed meals and snacks
Slather a mere 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on a slice of toasted sourdough, and your afternoon snack will have at least 13 grams of protein in it. Sourdough also makes a great base for fried, poached, or scrambled eggs, especially if you toast the sourdough in the pan with a bit of salted butter before cooking the eggs. Due to its sturdy outer crust, sourdough bread is ideal for making protein-packed open-faced toasts, like this sourdough avocado toast recipe. A lightly toasted sourdough slice makes the perfect base for a smoked salmon and cream cheese or a tuna salad tartine, or double up the protein from the sourdough by making a whole sandwich. Tinned fish are incredibly nutritious and are packed with lean protein, making them an ideal topping for sourdough toasts for a quick and filling lunch or snack.
Another benefit of sourdough over other breads is that, due to its leavening occurring from wild yeast and bacteria instead of commercial yeast, sourdough tends to be easier to digest than other breads. Not only that, but studies have shown that protein digestibility is higher in sourdough than in other breads, and the natural fermentation of the dough also makes sourdough slightly more nutritious than unfermented breads.