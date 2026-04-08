Ina Garten's Oven Tip Gives Chicken A Mouthwatering Golden Crust

In 1978, Ina Garten, with absolutely no experience in the food or business industries, purchased a specialty food store in Long Island. And from those humble beginnings, an empire would rise. The two things Garten perfected in her first store were baguettes and chicken salad. And her knowledge of poultry is well-known, with her roasted chicken being an extremely popular recipe and, to some, a symbol of love and comfort.

Although to make the perfect chicken like Garten, you are going to need to know her biggest tip for marinated and sauced chicken dishes. In her Lemon Chicken Breast episode of "Barefoot Contessa" (a name Garten didn't initially like), Garten is very specific about putting any sauce or marinade on the bottom. Simply putting all liquids in the baking or roasting dish first, before laying the chicken on top, will allow for the chicken to nicely brown. The flavors will soak into the chicken, even on the bottom. And the crispy skin will hold in the moisture, creating a flavorful and mouthwatering dish.

It isn't a far reach to think that putting the sauce on top of the chicken would add to the flavor and moisture content. But that isn't so. If the chicken is covered in sauce, the skin won't have the ability to crisp properly as it cooks due to the coverage and additional moisture.