Ina Garten's Oven Tip Gives Chicken A Mouthwatering Golden Crust
In 1978, Ina Garten, with absolutely no experience in the food or business industries, purchased a specialty food store in Long Island. And from those humble beginnings, an empire would rise. The two things Garten perfected in her first store were baguettes and chicken salad. And her knowledge of poultry is well-known, with her roasted chicken being an extremely popular recipe and, to some, a symbol of love and comfort.
Although to make the perfect chicken like Garten, you are going to need to know her biggest tip for marinated and sauced chicken dishes. In her Lemon Chicken Breast episode of "Barefoot Contessa" (a name Garten didn't initially like), Garten is very specific about putting any sauce or marinade on the bottom. Simply putting all liquids in the baking or roasting dish first, before laying the chicken on top, will allow for the chicken to nicely brown. The flavors will soak into the chicken, even on the bottom. And the crispy skin will hold in the moisture, creating a flavorful and mouthwatering dish.
It isn't a far reach to think that putting the sauce on top of the chicken would add to the flavor and moisture content. But that isn't so. If the chicken is covered in sauce, the skin won't have the ability to crisp properly as it cooks due to the coverage and additional moisture.
Ina Garten offers even more tips to get your chicken to come out perfectly
The Barefoot Contessa has given almost 50 years to her food enterprise. And even after countless shows, cookbooks, and guest columns for the likes of Martha Stewart and Oprah, when asked what staple recipes she suggested every person know, Perfect Roast Chicken (from "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook") took the number one spot.
In the Food Network episode for Garten's famous roast chicken, there are quite a few tips to pick up for an even more flavorful and moist chicken dish. The first thing the chef does with her chicken is to rinse it and then pat it completely dry. Garten notes that this will allow the salt and pepper to stick to the skin. In both her lemon chicken and roasted chicken, Garten gives a healthy salting and peppering to her chicken before adding it to the dish and brushing it with olive oil or butter to ensure a nice browning.
Once your chicken dish is finished, Garten adds that if you want to add even more crisp, you can put it under the broiler for a minute, and voila! Now, if you are preparing a chicken dish that contains thighs or cutlets, it should be pretty simple to serve. However, if you are in need of carving a bird, which can be tricky, especially for beginners, be sure to follow Garten's expert tips on the proper way to cut the most flavorful slices.