Ina Garten's Opinion Of Barefoot Contessa Is Something We Didn't Expect At All

There's another reason that Ina Garten's famous Food Network show almost didn't happen, and that's because she didn't want to be on TV. While Garten has been shy about being on TV, she hasn't been shy about her reluctance to film. "The Barefoot Contessa" star's best moments wouldn't have happened if the Food Network hadn't been so persistent. They called several times before she finally gave in and filmed for them.

What she originally intended to be just a handful of episodes turned into an entire television career. Her original show ran for 20 seasons, from 2002 to 2022. While Garten admits that she never watches back her own episodes, she went on to make another show, "Be My Guest with Ina Garten," which ran for two years, plus a "Barefoot Contessa" spinoff. Garten has made dozens of appearances on talk shows and other news programs, she squared off against Bobby Flay in Beat Bobby Flay, and she played herself on "30 Rock."

Despite becoming a beloved television figure, Garten has said she doesn't understand why anyone would want to watch her on TV. Her loyal fans would likely disagree.