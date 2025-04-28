How Ina Garten Cuts Roast Chicken Breast For More Flavorful Slices

Ina Garten makes everything look easy. If you've ever made the Barefoot Contessa's roast chicken with bread and arugula sal you know it's a cinch, but even she confesses that carving up your bird takes practice. Luckily, the chef extraordinaire is sharing her not-so-secret tips and tricks. In an Instagram post, Garten reveals she has a trick for slicing the breast off a roast chicken that helps ensure everyone gets a little of that flavorful skin. After all, who wants to eat tasteless chicken?

First, in her step-by-step tutorial, you will love that Garten claims not to be an expert. The first thing she does is cut the string that binds the chicken's legs together before cutting the legs off in their entirety. She explains that when maneuvering the knife, you want to "wiggle it down until you find where the bone is attached," and make that big cut. She then separates the thigh and the leg with one big cut. And then comes the breast, which she slices entirely off with a vertical cut, removing the entire piece of meat off the carcass. "I think it's how Julia Child used to do it," Garten explains, then slicing it horizontally across in thicker slices before artistically placing it on her platter.