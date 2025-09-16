Butter Vs Oil: Ina Garten Has A Clear Stance When It Comes To Flavorful Sauteing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking is a series of small decisions that you might not even be aware you're making. Adding salt but not black pepper, for example, or reaching for a bottle of oil before sauteing instead of a pat of butter. While butter has more flavor than oil, it can burn quickly at high temperatures, ruining your dish, so to be on the safe side, maybe you just use oil. But there may be a better solution.

When it comes to sauteing, Chef Ina Garten has clear advice for achieving perfect results without sacrificing flavor. According to her 2018 cookbook, "Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks," Garten refers to using butter and oil together as "the best of both worlds." Garten notes that the higher smoke point of oil allows for a crispy, golden crust, while butter imparts its delicious flavor into the food.

There's a science behind mixing butter and oil when cooking, and using them together creates a median smoke point between the two, lowering the oil's smoke point but allowing the butter to perform safely at higher heats. Highly refined oils like soybean, peanut, corn, and even refined olive oil all have smoke points of over 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making them ideal for high heat cooking and, therefore, ideal to combine with butter when sauteing. Butter is great for baking as it has a smoke point of about 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but once butter gets too hot, it begins to burn and become acrid, which will leach unpleasant flavors into your food.