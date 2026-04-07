What Is A Casserole? The Key Components That Define The Dish

What do tuna casserole, Frito pie, and lasagna all have in common? Aside from being classic comfort foods, they're all casseroles. The fact that they are so different is part of what makes casseroles hard to define for many people. You rarely hear clear rules about what constitutes a casserole the way you do with soups or cakes. That doesn't mean no rules exist.

The word casserole comes from the French word for a type of sauce pan or stew pan ... essentially you make a casserole in a "casserole." You can trace the root back through Latin and Ancient Greek origins, where it refers to a pan or vessel. That's why we still call it a casserole dish or pan today. It's less about what you cook and more about the vessel it is cooked in. The definition, that a casserole is a baked one-dish meal served from the same container in which it was cooked, is a common refrain from most sources. With such limited conditions, you might think defining a casserole would be easy, but because it leaves the door open to any baked one-dish meal, it becomes harder to clearly identify what counts as one. The difference between a green bean casserole and a lasagna is significant, but they both qualify as casseroles. But is a pastry-topped pie like a chicken pot pie a casserole? Some would say it is, while others would say it's a pie and not a casserole.

Even with such loosely defined criteria, there are some things casseroles generally have in common. Most casseroles have a binder that prevents them from being just a loose pile of ingredients. That could be anything from eggs and gravy to cheese or another sauce. Ingredients can vary, but the binder brings cohesion to the dish.