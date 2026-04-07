This Popular Sweet Clam Found On Florida Menus Isn't From The Sunshine State At All
With the waters surrounding Florida remaining warm all year round, the coastal state has long enjoyed an enviable abundance and diversity of marine life, so it is no surprise Floridians have such a passion for seafood. Yet Florida is also noted for its eager adoption of dishes, ingredients, and culinary techniques that originated beyond the state line, from Cuban sandwiches to Louisiana-style jambalaya. These affinities combine in Florida's embrace of Ipswich clams, despite the fact that the Sunshine State imports these sweet, tender mollusks all the way from Massachusetts.
Harvested from the mud flats of Ipswich, Massachusetts — believed by some to be the birthplace of the fried clam, though competing claims have been made by the nearby town of Essex — Ipswich clams are also known as steamers, long-necks, or mud clams, and are particularly prized by seafood enthusiasts for their taste and tenderness. The quality of these soft-shells has been attributed to the high degree of salt in Ipswich waters, which intensifies the clams' briny (but also sweet) flavor, as well as plentiful plankton, which allows the mollusks to grow rapidly. Massachusetts understands just how valuable Ipswich clams are, which is why state law demands that they be harvested only by hand to avoid damaging the ecosystem in which they grow.
When battered and fried, whole-belly Ipswich clams are generally regarded as far superior to fried clam strips. Though similarly prepared, the latter are made using larger slices of hard-shelled sea clam, which some find rubbery and less flavorful that Ipswich soft-shells. These New England-style, whole-belly fried clams are what you will see on the menus of any number of Florida eateries, and you will find no shortage of advice from locals on which seafood joints serves the best.
Try this Key West restaurant for fried clams that are a 'religious experience'
So, if you're in Florida, where should you go to find superlative Ipswich clams? Many recommend D.J.'s Clam Shack in Key West. Noting its local popularity and praising its unpretentious style, Family Destinations Guide describes the restaurant's Ipswich fried clams as "nothing short of a religious experience for seafood lovers" before explaining that they are "whole-belly beauties, tender and sweet, encased in a golden coating that provides just the right amount of crunch without overwhelming the delicate flavor within."
Also much acclaimed is Pierson's Essex House, which shares a name with its sister establishment back in Essex, Massachusetts. Founded in the mid-1990s by Danny and Mary Lane, the fried clams served by Essex House are imported directly from Massachusetts, and by the time they arrive on your plate, they have been out of the ground for only three days. Writing on Tripadvisor, one patron enthused that the whole-belly clams from Essex House "are the best you'll find anywhere (including New England)".
If you feel like making fried clams yourself, remember that many mollusks harvested on the Cape are sometimes passed off as Ipswiches, so find a reputable fish market or supplier you trust, and ask specifically for Ipswich clams. When seasoning your clams before frying, keep it simple, so as not to overpower the flavor of the mollusk itself, and make sure your batter is as light as possible — no matter how good the clams are, they can easily be ruined if the batter encasing them is thick and gluey.