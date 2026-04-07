This Popular Sweet Clam Found On Florida Menus Isn't From The Sunshine State At All

With the waters surrounding Florida remaining warm all year round, the coastal state has long enjoyed an enviable abundance and diversity of marine life, so it is no surprise Floridians have such a passion for seafood. Yet Florida is also noted for its eager adoption of dishes, ingredients, and culinary techniques that originated beyond the state line, from Cuban sandwiches to Louisiana-style jambalaya. These affinities combine in Florida's embrace of Ipswich clams, despite the fact that the Sunshine State imports these sweet, tender mollusks all the way from Massachusetts.

Harvested from the mud flats of Ipswich, Massachusetts — believed by some to be the birthplace of the fried clam, though competing claims have been made by the nearby town of Essex — Ipswich clams are also known as steamers, long-necks, or mud clams, and are particularly prized by seafood enthusiasts for their taste and tenderness. The quality of these soft-shells has been attributed to the high degree of salt in Ipswich waters, which intensifies the clams' briny (but also sweet) flavor, as well as plentiful plankton, which allows the mollusks to grow rapidly. Massachusetts understands just how valuable Ipswich clams are, which is why state law demands that they be harvested only by hand to avoid damaging the ecosystem in which they grow.

When battered and fried, whole-belly Ipswich clams are generally regarded as far superior to fried clam strips. Though similarly prepared, the latter are made using larger slices of hard-shelled sea clam, which some find rubbery and less flavorful that Ipswich soft-shells. These New England-style, whole-belly fried clams are what you will see on the menus of any number of Florida eateries, and you will find no shortage of advice from locals on which seafood joints serves the best.