How To Pick The Freshest Clams At The Fish Market

From West Coast, East Coast, steamers, and cockles to quahogs, cherrystones, and littlenecks, you have enough to keep track of during your hunt to find the right type of clam for your dish. Freshness should be a given, but detecting visible signs of vitality is one of the most important things to look for when buying clams at the fish market. Fresh clams are naturally high in essential nutrients such as vitamins C and B-12, iron, selenium, protein, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, but all of these impressive health benefits go out the window if the meat is no longer in a high-quality state. It's up to savvy home cooks to spot the difference.

For starters, give those clams a good whiff. If they smell briny, like they've been newly swiped out of the ocean, that's a good sign. "Briny" is a distinctly different aroma from "fishy," which can indicate spoilage. To prevent eager bacteria from spawning, clams have to stay alive right until they're cooked. As you browse the fish market, keep an eye out for breathable packaging like netting or perforated bags to make sure those clams aren't being smothered. Also notable, freshwater will kill a live clam, so look out for a barrier of some sort separating the clams from the ice cubes beneath.