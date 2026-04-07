A Cup Of This Pantry Staple Has Almost Double The Potassium Of A Banana

Bananas are high in potassium. It's a commonly agreed upon truism, but in actuality, it's the result of perhaps the greatest food marketing campaign of all time. Yes, bananas are a good source of potassium. However, they are not a great source of potassium, or even among the top 10 foods containing this essential element. Many foods, such as beet greens, avocado, and coconut water, have far more potassium than bananas. In fact, you may have a better source of potassium in your house right now: White beans, a common household pantry staple, are full of that good mineral.

Pound for pound, a cup of white beans hits much heavier than bananas do in this regard. According to the USDA's FoodData Central, one cup of cooked white beans (about 179 grams) contains about 1,000 milligrams of potassium. On the flip side, a single banana (measured at 115 grams) has 375 milligrams. Given that that the daily recommended value for the average adult is between 2,600 and 3,400 milligrams, as per National Institute of Health, one of these things is bound to get you much closer to that target than the other.