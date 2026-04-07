Dolly Parton's Favorite Hot Dog Reportedly Comes From This Tennessee Gas Station

Dolly Parton, the long-reigning "Queen of Country Music," has long been outspoken about the ins and outs of her life. The behind-the-scenes of "Jolene" is public knowledge, as is Parton's childhood growing up in poverty. Unsurprisingly, she's just as vocal about her favorite foods and eateries. When it comes to hot dogs, for example, it's long been reported by outlets like Southern Living Magazine that Parton's favorite dogs come from a small restaurant named Frank Allen's Market & Grill (via The Smokies).

While exploring 20 of Dolly Parton's favorite foods, we discovered that the singer-songwriter has often noted that her favorite hot dogs come from an unassuming grill inside a gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee. Locals simply call the joint "Frank Allen's," and Parton is supposedly a big fan of the slaw dog, in particular, which is already quite popular across the American South. The dish consists of a hot dog slathered in chili, coleslaw, onions, and mustard.

Parton might be a fan of the slaw dog, but it's unlikely that she would discredit the other creative hot dogs on Frank Allen's menu. Back in the day, she told Southern Living that she recommends customers try one of everything on the menu. That way, anyone giving the other offerings a try can form their own opinions about the reigning champion hot dog at Frank Allen's Market & Grill.