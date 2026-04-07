Dolly Parton's Favorite Hot Dog Reportedly Comes From This Tennessee Gas Station
Dolly Parton, the long-reigning "Queen of Country Music," has long been outspoken about the ins and outs of her life. The behind-the-scenes of "Jolene" is public knowledge, as is Parton's childhood growing up in poverty. Unsurprisingly, she's just as vocal about her favorite foods and eateries. When it comes to hot dogs, for example, it's long been reported by outlets like Southern Living Magazine that Parton's favorite dogs come from a small restaurant named Frank Allen's Market & Grill (via The Smokies).
While exploring 20 of Dolly Parton's favorite foods, we discovered that the singer-songwriter has often noted that her favorite hot dogs come from an unassuming grill inside a gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee. Locals simply call the joint "Frank Allen's," and Parton is supposedly a big fan of the slaw dog, in particular, which is already quite popular across the American South. The dish consists of a hot dog slathered in chili, coleslaw, onions, and mustard.
Parton might be a fan of the slaw dog, but it's unlikely that she would discredit the other creative hot dogs on Frank Allen's menu. Back in the day, she told Southern Living that she recommends customers try one of everything on the menu. That way, anyone giving the other offerings a try can form their own opinions about the reigning champion hot dog at Frank Allen's Market & Grill.
Frank Allen's Market & Grill is a local legend
Frank Allen's is located inside a Marathon gas station in Sevierville, just before the city limits of Pigeon Forge. You might miss it while driving by, but this little joint has been around since 1953 and was awarded the "Best Cheeseburger in Sevier County" for nearly 20 years in a row, much like this other award-winning burger is found inside a Georgia gas station. Frank and Ernestine Allen originally opened the restaurant as a diner, but it evolved over the years into a full-blown market and grill. The business may no longer be owned by the Allen family, but the legacy lives on.
While Dolly Parton is an advocate for the slaw dog, Frank Allen's offers corndogs, regular hot dogs, nacho dogs, inferno dogs, bacon cheese dogs, and BBQ dogs, too. Beyond glizzies, the grill is also well-known for hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and steak burgers, along with sides like coleslaw, onion rings, and french fries. After filling up on gas, customers can mosey into the storefront, grab a seat on one of Frank Allen's booths or barstools, and enjoy the kind of hot dogs that make celebrities stop in their tracks. And if Parton happens to stop by while you're mid-bite, you can consider the situation a win-win.