Spend A Few Extra Minutes To Give Canned Soup A Richer, Homemade Feel

There are few quicker ways to get food from the pantry to the table than a good old can of soup. You always have them on hand, and when you need something warm and comforting without needing to do much more than lift a finger, they are there for you. Straight off the shelf, however, canned soup can leave a little bit to be desired, tasting a bit like, well, like it came from a can. If you have a couple of minutes to spare, though, one simple addition can make all the difference. All you need to do is make a roux.

If dishes like soup from a can are your specialty in the kitchen, the concept of how to make a roux can seem intimidating. Even just the name, with that unusual "x" and French pronunciation, can be a bit daunting. Fortunately, however, it's actually quite simple. All you need to do to make a roux is melt some butter and then cook in an equal amount of flour.

A roux is a traditional thickener for dishes like soups and gravies, with the starch in the flour lending a sumptuous texture to whatever liquids they are combined with. A roux stirred into a can of soup straight off the shelf lends it a luxuriant homemade quality that really takes it to the next level. But the color of your roux matters too, as the degree to which it is cooked can have a strong influence on the flavor of the dish. A lightly-cooked blond roux will thicken just as well as a nutty brown roux, but the latter also lends delicate toasty notes to the soup's aroma.