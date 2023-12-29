Take Canned Soups Up A Notch With A Splash Of Cream

Allow us to set the scene: You just scarfed down a can of microwaved soup on your 30-minute lunch break, and you're still hungry. You thought it would be enough to tide you over, but it wasn't, and now you don't have enough time to go track down something else to eat. Looks like you'll be completing your shift (or school day) hungry, again. Don't let this be you. Bulk up that canned soup with a splash of cream.

Not only can they veer on the non-filling side, but canned soups also tend to be a little, well, boring. What we want is a thick, luscious soup — a soup that clings to your spoon and sticks to your ribs. Heavy cream is the ideal tool for the job, but for plant-based foodies, full-fat oat milk or soy milk also works to instantly add body. A little goes a long way, so just add a splash at a time, stirring between each addition until you reach your desired consistency. No heavy cream on hand? Milk and butter work, too, as do canned evaporated milk, coconut milk, or tangy Greek yogurt.