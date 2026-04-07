How Gordon Ramsay Gets Breading To Stick On Pork Chops (It's Not Egg Wash)

On an episode of "Next Level Kitchen," Gordon Ramsay was challenged to elevate the humble shake-and-bake pork chop recipe. Shake-and-bakes have been a quick-and-easy standby in household kitchens for decades — just toss your flour, breadcrumbs, and dry seasonings into a bag, then add the meat (or whatever you're making) and shake it all up to coat. "It's a great way of basically coating smartly without getting too messy," Ramsay explained in a clip shared on YouTube. But where these recipes often fall short is in ensuring the breading sticks to the food, be it meat, fish, or veggies. Ramsay offers a foolproof solution: mayonnaise.

Before we go any further, yes, mayo makes a creamy swap to egg washes for any dish requiring breading. It serves as a magic adhesive for flour and breading mixes thanks to its thicker makeup compared to a simple egg wash. Mayonnaise is just eggs, water, lemon juice (or vinegar), and oil, after all, so think of it as a tougher, thicker, stronger alternative to a thin egg wash. Eggs naturally contain the emulsifier lecithin, which allows fat to disperse evenly in water — giving both eggs and mayonnaise their texture. It's also key to the binding power of both eggs and mayo, so using real mayonnaise in breading is preferred over light mayo, since it can only be called "real" if it uses eggs as its emulsifier.

Want to try it for yourself? First, season the chop with a little salt and pepper. Then, brush on mayonnaise using the back of a spoon. "We don't need the flour, the egg wash, the breadcrumb," Ramsay instructed. "Just coat it nicely and leave it there." While your pork chops sit, the mayonnaise will marinate the meat and flavor the veggies, adding a subtle but notable tang to the flavor profile.