This Trick Gives Apples So Much Savory Flavor, They Might Outshine Your Pork Dinner
There are just some things that go together: Peanut butter and jelly, Oreos and milk, and — the reason why we're here today — pork and apples. The sweetness of the fruit balances the salty, savory flavor of the pork well, which is why we see this dynamic duo pop up in everything from apple cider pulled pork to apple chutney-stuffed pork chops.
If you're looking for an even better way to marry these complementary ingredients, though, you should try cooking the apples in the same skillet that you cooked your pork in. For example, if you're making seared pork chops, add the fruit back to the skillet after you've cooked the pork so that it can soak up all the flavor, juice, and leftover pork fat that may have been left behind.
Gordon Ramsay tried a similar technique in his shake-and-bake pork chop recipe. He cooks his bone-in chop in a cast-iron skillet with plenty of frothing butter, per a video shared on his YouTube channel. Once he removes the butter-basted pork chop from the pan, he adds in sliced, skin-on apples and basic seasonings like salt, pepper, and brown sugar. He continues to cook them in the pan, allowing them to caramelize, release their juices, and, presumably, soak up all that residual pork juice. Not only does he serve the cooked apples alongside the chop, but he also drizzles some of that apple juice back on the meat. Okay, you can wipe up that drool now.
Other ways to upgrade this technique
This trick — cooking apples in the same skillet as pork — is simple, but there are many ways to elevate it even more. For one, you can play with the types of apples that you use to bring out more tangy or sweet flavors. Our go-to apple varieties for pairing with pork include ones that hold their shape and don't turn mushy; leave McIntoshes and Red Delicious out of it, and opt for Granny Smiths, Fujis, or Pink Lady apples instead.
You can also lean more into the sweetness by cooking your apples with caramel sauce, or try adding a little bit of cinnamon to the fruit when you cook it down. Thyme is yet another spice that pairs just as well with pork as it does with apples. The slightly peppery, woodsy undertones would match well with a sweet apple and a perfectly crusted pork chop. Serve this thyme-seasoned pairing with a cozy spoonful of mashed sweet potatoes or roasted butternut squash and soak up those fall vibes at any time of year.