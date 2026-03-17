This Trick Gives Apples So Much Savory Flavor, They Might Outshine Your Pork Dinner

There are just some things that go together: Peanut butter and jelly, Oreos and milk, and — the reason why we're here today — pork and apples. The sweetness of the fruit balances the salty, savory flavor of the pork well, which is why we see this dynamic duo pop up in everything from apple cider pulled pork to apple chutney-stuffed pork chops.

If you're looking for an even better way to marry these complementary ingredients, though, you should try cooking the apples in the same skillet that you cooked your pork in. For example, if you're making seared pork chops, add the fruit back to the skillet after you've cooked the pork so that it can soak up all the flavor, juice, and leftover pork fat that may have been left behind.

Gordon Ramsay tried a similar technique in his shake-and-bake pork chop recipe. He cooks his bone-in chop in a cast-iron skillet with plenty of frothing butter, per a video shared on his YouTube channel. Once he removes the butter-basted pork chop from the pan, he adds in sliced, skin-on apples and basic seasonings like salt, pepper, and brown sugar. He continues to cook them in the pan, allowing them to caramelize, release their juices, and, presumably, soak up all that residual pork juice. Not only does he serve the cooked apples alongside the chop, but he also drizzles some of that apple juice back on the meat. Okay, you can wipe up that drool now.