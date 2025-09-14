Classic Pork Chops And Apples Pair With This Seasonal Flavor For A Unique Twist

As a kid, my best friend's mom used to make pork chops with apple sauce as a side dish, and I would dip my pork chops in the apple sauce — I've never looked back on believing in that flavor pairing. Apples and pork chops belong together, and they are one of those fall recipes we should all be making. After graduating from taking my pork chop bites for a dip into my applesauce, I embraced the grown-up version of this flavor combo and started baking pork chops with apple slices and a dash of cinnamon. But there's a more interesting take on the traditional recipe that leans fully into fall: caramel apple pork chops.

Instead of fussing over getting caramel to stick to your apple for dessert, try embracing the dynamic duo of ingredients at dinnertime. Caramel is surprisingly simple to make — brown sugar, butter, and cream are all you need (and salt if you're after a salted caramel sauce) — and it delivers in both the taste and texture departments, infusing the pork chops with warm, buttery sweetness that melts in your mouth.