For The Best Baked Sweet Potatoes, Do This Instead Of Sticking Them With A Fork
Baking a sweet potato is one of those things you can just do without a thought. Poke it with a fork a few times, maybe toss a bit of butter on top or some cinnamon, and pop it into the oven until the kitchen smells like an autumnal paradise. If you've got the time, you can even freeze them first for the absolute best outcome. Easy-peasy. And yet, there's still room for improvement, a minor change here and there that makes a much bigger impact than you'd think. Don't worry, you won't need to go above and beyond or change the entire routine. It can be as simple as trading in those dozens of small fork pokes for a few knife slashes.
It's quite simple, really. Instead of the usual stabbing and poking, which may not always work as well as you want them to be, slash your sweet potato crosswise about eight times. Be careful not to cut it all the way through, however. Just slice deep enough to get to the center of the veggie, almost as if you're making hasselback sweet potatoes. Although not compulsory, many find it easier to stabilize the sweet potato and keep from accidentally slicing through it by placing it between a pair of chopsticks. Once done, just carry on as usual with the oil rub, seasoning, and baking.
This method works in more ways than one
The original fork-piercing trick is a well-adapted routine in many sweet potato recipes. Its purpose is to allow the steam to escape and prevent the pressure build-up that might cause this root vegetable to explode during the baking process. You'll be glad to know that the knife slash does pretty much the exact same thing. However, the main difference is that the concentrated heat from the oven reaches further into the center of the sweet potatoes with this alternative method. This not only reduces the baking time and cooks this root vegetable faster, but also allows more moisture to escape compared to the tiny holes. No more worrying about soggy baked sweet potatoes. What you'll get instead is a baked sweet potato with well-caramelized edges and perfectly creamy texture.
While you're at it, you can add a few more ingredients to those open crevices. Salt and pepper usually do the trick, but just imagine how much more enticing the sweet potatoes will be if they are laced with aromatic herbs or sparkle with a hint of spice from cayenne pepper. A slather of butter can work a miracle as well, adding that irresistible fragrance that captivates the senses the moment it leaves the oven. Don't miss out on the opportunity to infuse the sweet potatoes with more flavor intricacy when you're making this simple change.