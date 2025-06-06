For The Best Baked Sweet Potatoes, Do This Instead Of Sticking Them With A Fork

Baking a sweet potato is one of those things you can just do without a thought. Poke it with a fork a few times, maybe toss a bit of butter on top or some cinnamon, and pop it into the oven until the kitchen smells like an autumnal paradise. If you've got the time, you can even freeze them first for the absolute best outcome. Easy-peasy. And yet, there's still room for improvement, a minor change here and there that makes a much bigger impact than you'd think. Don't worry, you won't need to go above and beyond or change the entire routine. It can be as simple as trading in those dozens of small fork pokes for a few knife slashes.

It's quite simple, really. Instead of the usual stabbing and poking, which may not always work as well as you want them to be, slash your sweet potato crosswise about eight times. Be careful not to cut it all the way through, however. Just slice deep enough to get to the center of the veggie, almost as if you're making hasselback sweet potatoes. Although not compulsory, many find it easier to stabilize the sweet potato and keep from accidentally slicing through it by placing it between a pair of chopsticks. Once done, just carry on as usual with the oil rub, seasoning, and baking.