Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Manhattan Eats, From Pizza To Bagels
Alex Guarnaschelli is a busy woman. In addition to being a restaurant owner, a mom, a cookbook author, and a Food Network star, she's enjoying the fruits of her hometown, New York City. As one of the greatest food cities in the world, there's no shortage of great places to indulge in any number of delicious eats, and like any good New Yorker, Guarnaschelli has her favorites. A purist? You could call her that. We like to think of her as a New York City guidebook for the best of the best.
In addition to sitting down with Tasting Table and talking about all the New York City restaurants she loves, she also talked to us about the New York City community that she loves just as much: first responders. Guarnaschelli has teamed up with Nutella for the third year in a row for its "Stacks for Giving Back" program, which is sending Nutella pancake kits to nominated fire departments around the country. Nutella is, for her, an Italian ingredient, but it's just as much an American classic. When she and fellow chef Christian Petroni created the cornmeal pancake recipe for this collaboration, she considered the ingredient just as much as the people who get to enjoy it.
Read on to get the inside scoop on where Guarnaschelli is eating the best that the city has to offer, and if you're not sure where to find your next great bite, trust that Guarnaschelli has just provided you with the keys to her food city.
Chinese takeout: Nancy Lee's Pig Heaven
As New Yorkers, we are lucky to have almost too many good options when it comes to take-away Chinese food, and despite having this embarrassment of riches, Alex Guarnaschelli has her favorites. When the question of "What's for dinner?" inevitably rears its head and Chinese take-away is the only answer that makes sense, Nancy Lee's Pig Heaven is at the top of the ordering list.
Guarnaschelli specifically notes the spicy chicken (chong qing spicy chicken) as her can't-miss dish, but Pig Heaven has quite a few notable dishes that are just as beloved. The BBQ spare ribs and the Peking duck are both signature dishes, so if you want to follow in Guarnaschelli's footsteps, get all three dishes and consider yourself the champion of Chinese take-away ordering.
1420 3rd Ave, New York, NY, 10028
(212) 744-4333
Dim sum: Jing Fong
How hungry, dumpling-loving New Yorkers manage to go more than a day or two at a time without needing to go out for a full dim sum meal is frankly shocking, but we soldier on. That said, when Alex Guarnaschelli wants her fill of dumplings of all different shapes and sizes, she's going to Jing Fong in Manhattan's Chinatown.
In addition to having a full menu of classic Chinese dishes, the dim sum menu at Jing Fong is one of the most impressive in New York City. And it's that impressive selection filled with all different styles and preparations of dumplings that keeps Guarnaschelli going back to this Chinatown institution. Jing Fong opened in 1978, and while it's moved around a few times in the last 40 years, its home on Centre Street has plenty of space for dim sum enthusiasts to come and enjoy.
202 Centre St, New York, NY, 10013
(212) 964-5256
Pizza: NY Pizza Suprema
As both a New York City local and an Italian American, Alex Guarnaschelli has been asked a time or two for her go-to pizza shop recommendations. And while she does have a couple of favorites across state lines, that's not what we're here to talk about today. Today, it's New York slices, and when Guarnaschelli wants a really good one, she's going to NY Pizza Suprema on 8th Avenue.
A New York City pizza institution just around the corner from Madison Square Garden, NY Pizza Suprema has been slinging Guarnaschelli's favorite slice since 1964. Specialty toppings like bacon, breaded Buffalo chicken, and whipped ricotta abound, but it's the no-frills cheese slice for the chef. "Plain, classic," said Guarnaschelli. "I'm a native New Yorker, I'm going for the slice."
413 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 594-8939
Italian: Santi
Being Alex Guarnaschelli means you have a lot of really talented chef friends scattered around the country and probably the world, and there's a decent chance that, of those chef friends, at least a few of them have restaurants in New York City. One of those chef friends of Guarnaschelli's is Michael White, a Michelin-starred chef, and his restaurant, Santi, just so happens to be one of the finest Italian dining establishments in the city.
When Guarnaschelli wants "a delicious plate of pasta," Santi is the answer. She's ordering the gnocchi — a simple preparation of ricotta gnocchi, salsa pomodoro, and basil — but that's just the beginning of some of the incredible offerings on the menu. Other notable dishes include the tagliatelle with blue crab, bomba Calabrese, and bottarga; red wine-braised short ribs with black currant and taleggio; and the splurge-worthy roasted rabbit with confit legs and rabbit cappellacci.
11 E 53rd St, New York, NY 10022
(917) 410-6449
Bagel: H&H Bagels
Bagel culture has really evolved in New York City, and while there are certainly people out there taking advantage of the new trendy offerings for both bagels and cream cheese, Alex Guarnaschelli isn't buying into bagel hype, no matter how over-the-top the flavors happen to be. She is, however, getting her toasted everything bagel with plain cream cheese — a wonderfully classic order in every sense — from H&H Bagels, a true bagel stalwart.
Will Guarnaschelli occasionally opt for a few slices of lox on her bagel? Sure, it would be a shame not to. And considering H&H is her bagel spot, she's in for a real treat. H&H has been kettle-boiling their bagels fresh every day for 50 years in New York City and has recently expanded to Florida, California, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Illinois, and beyond.
Multiple locations
Burger: JG Melon
There is no shortage of places in New York City to get a really good burger. It would take days, perhaps weeks, and a whole lot of napkins to get through every single one, but luckily for Alex Guarnaschelli, her research has been done. She knows where to get arguably one of the best, most classic burgers in the city, and it's at JG Melon. "You can get a burger at 8 million places around the city, but JG Melon, every time I go back, I'm like, 'Is this my favorite?'" says Guarnaschelli. "And every time, I'm like, yep."
"They've been cooking burgers for so long, and so many, that the surface they cook it on is worn in and broken in," continues Guarnaschelli. "It creates a delicious taste." JG Melon has, in fact, been making its famously juicy burgers since 1972, so it's safe to say that those flat tops have been putting in serious work. And considering Guarnaschelli's taste for the classics, it's no surprise that JG Melon's burger is her New York City go-to — beef patty on a bun with American cheese. Tomato, pickles, and red onion on the side. Condiments? Player's choice. Be advised, however: It's cash only.
1291 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021
(212) 744-0585
Italian deli: Di Palo's Fine Foods
Among the hustle and bustle that is Manhattan's Little Italy on any given day is an unassuming and yet incredibly impressive Italian deli called Di Palo's Fine Foods. It's at this shop on the corner of Grand and Mott where Alex Guarnaschelli is loading up on all her favorite Italian treats, from fresh burrata and ricotta cheese to lasagna, eggplant Parmesan, and roasted artichokes. There's something for anyone who enjoys the finer Italian things in life.
"Just go in and buy the whole store, I'm not joking," said Guarnaschelli, laughing. "I'm obsessed." Di Palo's has certainly earned the love, as it's been operating in the heart of Little Italy for over 100 years. Next time you want to channel your inner chef Guarnaschelli while also indulging in some of the best Italian wine, meats, and cheeses in the city, this is the spot to get it done.
200 Grand St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-1033
Anytime favorite: Hearth
With so many incredible places to eat in New York City, it can be hard to decide where to treat yourself on any given day or night. That's why Alex Guarnaschelli relies on Hearth in the East Village to be an anytime go-to. Marco Canora has been creating beautiful, seasonally inspired dishes at Hearth since 2003, and the warm, casual vibe is always worth enjoying. And when Canora describes Hearth as farm-to-table, he really means it — the menu changes from week to week based on what's coming in from local farmers.
One of Guarnaschelli's favorite parts of Hearth, in addition to its constantly changing-with-the-seasons menu? The brodo window. Just outside Hearth's entrance is a small to-go window where you can order various types of broth, from beef and chicken to spicy nonna, tom yum, and fire cider, during the day. Canora launched Brodo in 2014 and has since expanded and opened shops around New York City, while also turning it into a product that customers can order online.
403 E 12th St, New York, NY 10009
(646) 602-1300