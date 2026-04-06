Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Manhattan Eats, From Pizza To Bagels

Alex Guarnaschelli is a busy woman. In addition to being a restaurant owner, a mom, a cookbook author, and a Food Network star, she's enjoying the fruits of her hometown, New York City. As one of the greatest food cities in the world, there's no shortage of great places to indulge in any number of delicious eats, and like any good New Yorker, Guarnaschelli has her favorites. A purist? You could call her that. We like to think of her as a New York City guidebook for the best of the best.

In addition to sitting down with Tasting Table and talking about all the New York City restaurants she loves, she also talked to us about the New York City community that she loves just as much: first responders. Guarnaschelli has teamed up with Nutella for the third year in a row for its "Stacks for Giving Back" program, which is sending Nutella pancake kits to nominated fire departments around the country. Nutella is, for her, an Italian ingredient, but it's just as much an American classic. When she and fellow chef Christian Petroni created the cornmeal pancake recipe for this collaboration, she considered the ingredient just as much as the people who get to enjoy it.

Read on to get the inside scoop on where Guarnaschelli is eating the best that the city has to offer, and if you're not sure where to find your next great bite, trust that Guarnaschelli has just provided you with the keys to her food city.