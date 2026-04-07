Forget Salmon And Tuna. Top Your Deviled Eggs With This Smoked Fish Instead

A plateful of smoked trout deviled eggs will often arrive at your party table completely unassuming, especially for those who incorporate the fish straight into the filling. This way, the smoky complexity infuses the eggs from the inside out, seamlessly merging with the flavor base. For the smoothest blend, consider finely flaking the fish beforehand, and even removing the skin from the filets — if you didn't opt for the tinned variety. It's also worth noting that there are two main types of smoked trout to choose from: hot and cold, though hot is often more suitable for deviled eggs due to its more pronounced depth of flavor.

Alternatively, the smoked trout can serve as a topping for your deviled eggs, much like Tasting Table did with our smoked trout and olive deviled eggs recipe. The eye-catching visual only gets better with every additional ingredient, such as olive relish and pickled shallots. Leaning further into the fishy, briny tone, tiny spoonfuls of fish roes (preferably trout) are what you'll want.

You can also give the trout some company with other popular types of smoked and cured fish. Of course, do make sure their flavors don't clash and their joint brininess doesn't overpower the entire dish. Spiciness, although uncommon for deviled eggs, is still possible with hot sauce, chili oil, or chili crunches. Without getting too elaborate, you can keep the focus solely on the fish and just go for foolproof fresh herbs such as chives and dill, as well as cayenne pepper.