For Ribs With Twice As Much Flavor, Prepare Them The 'Muddy' Way

Ribs are sacrosanct in barbecue regions across the United States and the world. While every region has a specific signature, most of us like our ribs smothered in barbecue sauce. To that effect, in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston dispels the myth that Memphis-style ribs are dry, that is, finished off with more dry rub instead of a saucy glaze. Most restaurants serve both dry rub ribs and wet ribs. However, Cookston also brings up a style known as muddy ribs that brings twice as much flavor to the dish. Chef Cookston describes muddy ribs as "sauced with some extra dry rub."

If you think about it, mud is wet, but it is composed of dry dirt, which is the metaphor for that extra flavorful finish to muddy ribs. The technique involves smothering a glaze over smoked ribs and finishing things off with a hearty sprinkling of dry rub before throwing them back into the smoker for an additional 15 minutes to integrate. Bridging the gap between wet and dry ribs, you get the best of both worlds with a sweet tangy glaze and the savory, salty, spiced dry rub. The ribs aren't too saucy, while the fine sprinkling of dry rub brings some added "muddy" texture. This technique will taste delicious on any rib recipe you have in mind, from baby back pork ribs to beef short ribs.