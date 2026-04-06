For Ribs With Twice As Much Flavor, Prepare Them The 'Muddy' Way
Ribs are sacrosanct in barbecue regions across the United States and the world. While every region has a specific signature, most of us like our ribs smothered in barbecue sauce. To that effect, in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston dispels the myth that Memphis-style ribs are dry, that is, finished off with more dry rub instead of a saucy glaze. Most restaurants serve both dry rub ribs and wet ribs. However, Cookston also brings up a style known as muddy ribs that brings twice as much flavor to the dish. Chef Cookston describes muddy ribs as "sauced with some extra dry rub."
If you think about it, mud is wet, but it is composed of dry dirt, which is the metaphor for that extra flavorful finish to muddy ribs. The technique involves smothering a glaze over smoked ribs and finishing things off with a hearty sprinkling of dry rub before throwing them back into the smoker for an additional 15 minutes to integrate. Bridging the gap between wet and dry ribs, you get the best of both worlds with a sweet tangy glaze and the savory, salty, spiced dry rub. The ribs aren't too saucy, while the fine sprinkling of dry rub brings some added "muddy" texture. This technique will taste delicious on any rib recipe you have in mind, from baby back pork ribs to beef short ribs.
More tips for cooking and seasoning ribs
While the muddy treatment should definitely be a part of your next batch of ribs, there are many other cooking tips along the way to the best flavor and texture. Before the dry rub or the sauce, a crucial tip to ensuring moist ribs, especially if you're cooking them in the oven, is to brine the ribs in advance. Wet or dry brining will both work to tenderize the meat for the juiciest results. In fact, you can oven-smoke ribs to achieve the same flavor and tenderness as your backyard smoker because the oven provides more reliable and consistent heat and circulation than a smoker. It's thus a great way to make delicious ribs for beginners. The dry rub you choose will help to infuse smokiness into your ribs with ingredients like smoked paprika. Try this simple three-ingredient dry rub with smoked paprika, brown sugar and garlic salt for a trifecta of sweet, smoky, and savory.
The smoker is a preferred method, especially if you view ribs and barbecue as an art form. We consulted yet another expert for smoking tips. If you are opting for a cheaper cut, like spare ribs with more connective tissue, you will want to smoke them low and slow while also saucing and flipping them halfway through to break down all that tough tissue. If you are looking for a good sauce, try our recipe or check out this list of bottled barbecue sauces to save effort.