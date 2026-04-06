How To Prevent Your Lasagna From Turning Out Watery, According To An Italian Chef

While most lasagna recipes are fairly foolproof to execute, a common issue is the dish coming out watery. That's why we consulted Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and Host of Live! From Jasper's Restaurant for his knowledge on all things lasagna. He doesn't point the blame to liquid ingredients like tomato sauce or béchamel, but instead argues that ricotta cheese is the likely culprit.

According to Chef Mirabile, "not draining your ricotta cheese is the biggest factor in watery lasagna." Not technically a type of cheese but a cheese byproduct, ricotta is rich and creamy due to the addition of two different types of milk. Store-bought ricotta is especially watery because many brands use extra whey and skip the draining process. So Chef Mirabile recommends testing the ricotta by spooning it into a bowl "to see how much water comes out of it." The easiest way to drain ricotta is to pat it with paper towels, but placing it in cheesecloth over a bowl to sit in the fridge for two hours is even better.

Not only should you drain the ricotta of any excess water, but Chef Mirabile also says that "eggs are a must in the ricotta cheese mixture...it makes for a perfectly creamy filling when mixed with eggs, parsley, and salt and is not watery at all." The eggs act as both a binding agent and a leavening agent so that "the cheese rises in the oven and makes the lasagna fluffy and light."