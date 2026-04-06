How To Properly Clean Up After An Oven Fire

An oven fire is a stressful, dangerous situation. Even after you have extinguished the fire, proper cleanup is needed to remove harmful toxins, soot residue, residual grease, and odors. Cleaning thoroughly can also help you determine if you need to make any repairs to oven components.

Cleaning your oven after a fire is a multi-step process. Once you have safely extinguished the fire, turn off the oven and close the oven door. You should also unplug or disconnect nearby appliances and electronics. Open all of the windows and doors for ventilation and review and document the damage for insurance purposes. Once the oven has cooled, put on gloves and a mask and begin removing loose debris from the oven floor, racks, and door. Vacuum up any remaining powder or residue from the fire extinguisher that you used. To neutralize dry chemical fire extinguishing residue, spray a mixture of 50% warm water and 50% isopropyl alcohol on the oven's interior. If you used a sodium or potassium bicarbonate fire extinguisher, spray the oven's interior with a mixture of hot water and two tablespoons of white vinegar. Let it sit for five minutes.

Remove the oven racks and soak them in hot water and a degreasing dish soap like Dawn for several hours, then clean off residue with a soft brush or sponge. Finish cleaning the interior of the oven using Dawn soap and a clean, damp cloth to remove all remaining cleaning solutions and residue, and then leave the oven door open to allow it to dry completely.