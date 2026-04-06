Use This Tool When Picking Citrus Fruit To Help It Last Longer After Harvest

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There are few things more rewarding than starting your own edible garden. Having fresh ingredients within easy reach will have you incorporating more produce into every meal. It's healthy, tasty, and satisfying to know you grew everything yourself. Citrus is especially worthwhile. Not only are citrus fruits delicious, fragrant, and packed with vitamins and nutrients, but they're also versatile. Snack on them, add them to salads, juice them, cook with them, bake with them, zest them for seasoning, use their peels for cocktail garnishes — there are so many ways to use different varieties of oranges plus grapefruit, lemons, satsumas, tangerines, etc. It's also a-peel-ing — pardon the pun — how long citrus fruits like oranges can last: about a week at room temperature, and a whole month refrigerated. That's only if you harvest your citrus properly, though.

When you go through the work of growing your own citrus fruits, you don't want that to go to waste because your oranges or lemons were plucked off of their stems, which can rip their peels and hasten its drying out and spoiling. It's essential to use a pair of garden pruning shears. You don't need much, but you do definitely want to leave a bit of stem attached to the fruit, which ensures its skin remains entirey intact. If a citrus fruit's skin tears, it quickly begins to lose its moisture and its fruit simultaneously becomes susceptible to oxygen and bacteria that will cause it to rot faster.