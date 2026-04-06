McDonald's PlayPlaces Were So Popular They Sparked A Whole Sister Chain

As a kid, nothing beats time spent at a playground, climbing, swinging, and sliding. Now, combine that joy with your favorite greasy fast food, and it's game over. McDonald's absolutely knew what it was setting in motion when it built its first PlayPlace in the early '70s.

The very first PlayPlace designs (known early on as McDonald's PlayLand) were outdoor. They were built around climbing structures and guest appearances from the Hamburgler and Officer Big Mac. However, the most familiar kind of PlayPlaces are the indoor models with caterpillar-like tubes reaching up to the rafters. Squeaking down those plastic slides and building up static shock (as well as a few germs, no doubt) was a canon event, and one that we simply couldn't get enough of. At their peak, PlayPlaces had taken over 3,000 McDonald's restaurants, quickly earning the chain the title of America's largest playground operator by 1991.

Coincidentally, 1991 was also the year that The Golden Arches launched another golden idea: Leaps & Bounds. It was to be a standalone facility and essentially a PlayPlace on a much grander scale. The large, cube-shaped buildings featured colorful ball pits, multi-level tube networks, and arcade games, all set up so kids could "play with purpose". Food was also served, but Happy Meals and hamburgers weren't on the menu. Instead, Leaps & Bounds locations relied on concession-style grub like pizza, popcorn, and turkey dogs to keep kids energized and more likely to return.