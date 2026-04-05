16 Best Grilling Tools To Buy At Target, According To Reviews
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When you're thinking about firing up your grill, you'll want to make sure that you have the right tools for the job. If you're grilling for the first time or are just unhappy with the tools you have now, consider visiting Target to locate some highly rated grilling accessories.
This list includes spatulas, tongs, grill forks, and tool mats that are helpful for any grilling venture, as well as items specific to certain meals, including pizza peels, griddle scoops, hamburger grilling tools, breakfast grill tools, and even a rapid-fire chimney starter. So chances are that there's a tool or tool set on this list to match the type of grilling you want to do. The good news is that you can shop with confidence, since everything on this list has gotten high praise from customers.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
OXO grilling turner and tong set
If you're looking for a simple two-piece grill tool set, you can't go wrong with the highly rated OXO grilling turner and tong set. OXO has a reputation for making durable kitchen tools, and that reputation holds up here.
Since this set is made with stainless steel, it's rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe. Plus, the silicone grips help keep your hands cool while using them. The slotted turner is wide enough to easily help turn hamburgers or other foods. Meanwhile, the tongs have scalloped edges that make it easier to grip slippery foods. We like that each of the tools has metal loops at the top to make it easy to store them on hooks or hangers for easy access. As a bonus, there's a bottle opener on the tongs.
Reviewers like that the tools are lightweight, easy to use, easy to clean, and feel good in your hand. Plus, at just $29.99, the price is right. However, some have mentioned they work better for those with large rather than small hands.
Blackstone small griddle scoop
If you grill things more complicated items than just hot dogs and hamburgers, you might want to invest in this griddle scoop to help you move large quantities of scoopable food on and off the grill. The $24.49 Blackstone small griddle scoop is well rated and is certainly up to the task.
The scoop itself is made from 18/10 stainless steel, but the handle is plastic and heat-resistant. It also has a loop that allows you to easily hang it with your other grilling tools. You'll also be happy to learn that it's dishwasher-safe and comes with a one-year warranty.
Reviewers talk about all sorts of uses for this grill tool in their reviews, including scooping taco fillings, fried rice, fried potatoes, small meats, vegetables, stir-fry, hash browns, and more. Those who have used a large scoop before like that the smaller version is easier to transport. They also say that it seems to be made from quality material and is easy to clean.
Blackstone 3-piece hamburger grill tool set
Those who are serious about hamburger grilling might be interested in the highly rated Blackstone hamburger grill tool set. This $43.49 set comes with a wide hamburger spatula for turning burgers, a burger press for smash burgers, and a burger dome for quickly melting cheese over the patties.
All the pieces are made of stainless steel, but the spatula and dome handles are made from black plastic. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe and easy to clean.
Reviewers find it to be a high-quality set that's great for making the ultimate smash burgers. In fact, some like it better than cast iron versions they've used. The wide spatula is especially praised, as is the press, which doesn't require much effort to use. Those who grill in multiple places like it enough to get sets for each grilling location.
Weber rapidfire chimney starter
Whether you prefer grilling or smoking, if you're using charcoal as your fuel source, you're going to appreciate how much faster it's ready thanks to the $24.99 Weber rapidfire chimney starter. Chimney starters are one of Bobby Flay's favorite charcoal grilling tools, as they allow you to concentrate heat to get your coals started quickly.
The chimney starter is made from aluminized steel and has two handles that make pouring the coals into the grill easier. The company recommends using two of its Weber Lighter Cubes to heat the charcoal from underneath. It should only take 20 to 25 minutes before the coals are gray, ashy, and ready to use.
Reviewers appreciate that the holes in the side of the starter keep the oxygen flowing so that the coals stay lit. They also like that the main handle doesn't get hot. Plus, there's no need for lighter fluid with these. Most people find it plenty big enough, but if you have a larger grill, you might need two to light enough charcoal.
Weber 3-piece precision grill tool set
If you tend to do a lot of butter basting while you grill, you may be better off going for this Weber three-piece precision grill tool set instead of a two-piece one. This $39.99 set includes a wide slotted spatula, tongs, and a long-handled silicone basting brush.
While there's no indication as to what metal Weber uses for this set, it's corrosion-resistant and dishwasher-safe. All the tools have soft, non-slip black handles and metal loops at the top for hanging. Not only do the tongs have scalloped edges for easier gripping, but they also have a design that allows one-handed use.
Reviewers find them to be well-built, durable, comfortable to use, and easy to clean. They also like that the handles don't get hot and that the spatula is big enough to flip a large steak. An especially well-liked feature of the tongs is that they're designed to lock and stay closed even if you use them one-handed.
Movssou BBQ grill tools set
At just $37.99, the Movssou nine-piece BBQ grill tools set includes a little bit of everything to accommodate a wide range of grilling needs. In addition to the expected slotted spatula and tongs, it also comes with a long grill fork, knife, and basting brush, as well as four kabob skewers.
These tools are made from stainless steel, including the ergonomic handles. Each of the tools is easy to hang, and many include a metal loop at the top. The set also includes a carrying case to keep everything together. Unfortunately, there's no indication that these are dishwasher-safe.
Reviewers find that the tools are well made, durable, stand up to the heat of grilling, and are worth the price. A lot of people end up gifting another set because of how nice they are and appreciate the fact that it comes with a carrying case.
Blackstone 6-piece stainless steel silver griddle tool set
If you cook on an outdoor griddle, the Blackstone six-piece stainless steel silver griddle tool set may suit your purposes better than other sets. This set includes a squeeze bottle for liquid, two long spatulas, two types of tongs, and a scraper. At $88.18, it's also the most expensive set of grill tools on our list.
All these tools are stainless steel and have black, slip-resistant, ergonomic soft grips. They're made to be used on a variety of cooking surfaces and are dishwasher-safe. Both of the tongs have scalloped sides, but one has a flat end while the other has a curved end. The tongs also include a bottle opener in the design.
Reviewers find the items in this set to be of professional-level quality, with a well-crafted and heavy-duty design. They say that they're easy to clean. Those who have Blackstone grills find them to match the design well.
Oklahoma Joe's 3-piece blacksmith stainless steel grilling knife set
Another grill set that comes with its own thick canvas carrying case is the Oklahoma Joe's three-piece Blacksmith stainless steel grilling knife set. Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue restaurants are only open in Oklahoma and Nebraska, but you can enjoy its $64.79 grilling knife set anywhere. They're especially helpful for smoking large pieces of meat.
These full-tang knives are made of stainless steel, with black handles that are riveted on. Oklahoma Joe's is known for its excellent barbecue brisket, and its large brisket carving knife is great for slicing a variety of meats. There's a slender boning knife, which is especially helpful when trimming meat before putting it on the grill. Plus, there's a utility knife with a forked tip that can assist in holding, moving, and serving pieces of meat without the need to employ another utensil.
Reviewers find them to be good-quality, strong, and sturdy knives with a great grip. They say they're already extremely sharp and ready to cut through a wide variety of meats or vegetables like butter.
Blackstone 5061 6 grill cleaning scraper
A good grill scraper is indispensable whether you grill often or just every now and then. The Blackstone 5061 6-inch grill cleaning scraper is highly rated and only $10.99, making it a good option for your grill cleaning needs. Although there's no reason it couldn't double as a chopper, too, since it has a sharp blade.
This scraper has a rust-resistant, stainless steel blade as well as a heat-resistant plastic handle. It's dishwasher-safe, easy to clean, and comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind. Reviewers find it to be durable and say it works well for cleaning griddle tops. However, there are a couple of negatives noted, including the fact that the blade angle can't reach the corners of some grills well, and the plastic handle will get hot and melt if heated enough.
Solo Stove Pi Turner 2.0 heat-resistant grill pizza tool
For those who have an outdoor pizza oven or like to make pizza on the grill, the Solo Stove Pi Turner 2.0 is a must. While it's made for pizza, there's no reason you couldn't use this $39.99 turner for moving other large items on and off the grill, too.
While regular pizza peels are often made of wood, this one is made largely of 304 stainless steel, with a bamboo grip at the very end of a 28-inch handle. Since the peel is 8.7 inches wide, it can accommodate a fairly large pizza. Plus, it has a leather hanging strap to allow you to hang it with your other grilling tools.
Reviewers like that the pizza turner has holes in the bottom that allow debris to fall off the crust. They also like that the handle is longer than the original version, which is especially helpful if you need to reach deep into a pizza oven to turn or retrieve your pizza and keep your hands farther from the heat.
Blackstone silicone tool mat
A good tool mat not only helps make cleanup easier, but if it has a grippy surface like the Blackstone silicone tool mat, it'll keep your tools from accidentally tumbling onto the patio or grass. This $12.99 bestseller can sit on your grill's side shelf or an adjacent table to use for putting down your tools between uses.
At 9 by 12 inches, it has enough space to accommodate larger grilling tools. Since this tool mat is made from 100% silicone, it's both dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant. It's easy to clean, and you don't have to worry about it melting from sitting close to your grill for so long or from placing hot tools down on it.
Reviewers find it durable and great for placing items on their grill shelves. They especially like that it prevents grill scratches and hard-to-clean messes from stuck-on food on shelf surfaces. Seeing how easy it makes grill-side cleanup, some have purchased a second one to place beside their kitchen stove as well.
Blackstone 10-piece accessory kit
The Blackstone 10-piece accessory kit is a bestseller and includes many tools to suit a wide range of grilling needs. This $44.99 set eliminates the need to buy items separately. It seems that a lot of people end up gifting it to the grill lovers in their lives.
Most of the pieces are made from stainless steel and have heat-resistant handles. It comes with both a wide and a long stainless steel slotted spatula, two squeeze bottles for liquids, two large seasoning shakers, and a large basting dome. Plus, to make cleanup easier, you get a stainless steel scraper and a scouring pad with a rubber handle.
The accessories seem to be heavy-duty and of good quality. Those who have a Blackstone grill say that all the tools easily fit inside the grill for when they move it. They especially seem to like the spatulas for making smash burgers and are pleasantly surprised at how large the squeeze bottles are.
Room Essentials 3-piece stainless steel grill tool set
The Room Essentials three-piece stainless steel grill tool set is a solid mix of handy grill tools, which is likely why it's a bestseller, along with its $13 price tag. You get tongs, a spatula, and a grill fork in this set.
All the tools are made from stainless steel with black cool-touch polypropylene grips. The tongs have curved and serrated edges, the spatula is slotted, and the grill fork has three prongs. Plus, all the tools are easy to hang, as the spatula and fork come with a metal ring on the end. Keep in mind that this set is better to hand wash than to clean in the dishwasher.
Reviewers generally find this set to be of good quality and durable, especially for the price. They like the long handle length. Plus, the spatula has a serrated edge, so you can use it for slicing or chopping if necessary. However, some reviewers don't find the tong design to fit their needs.
Room Essentials 7-piece stainless steel grill tool set
If you want a basic grill tool set that includes kebab skewers, the Room Essentials seven-piece stainless steel grill tool set might be a good starter set for you. This $15 bestseller stands out for being the only set on our list with stylish wooden handles.
This stainless steel grill set with wooden handles includes a slotted spatula, scallop-edged tongs, a three-pronged grill fork, and four kebab skewers. Because of the wooden handles, you'll want to hand wash them rather than place them in the dishwasher and avoid leaving them outside between uses. Although there are metal loops for hanging on the ends of the fork and spatula.
Reviewers find the set to be sturdy, with well-made handles. They like that the length of the handles helps prevent you from getting your hands close to the heat. However, like the other Room Essentials set, some reviewers aren't thrilled with the grip of the tongs.
Blackstone 5-piece tool kit
Another highly rated grill tool set is the Blackstone five-piece toolkit. This $19.99 set is a good combination for those who have a griddle-top grill, since it includes two long spatulas, two liquid squeeze bottles, and a griddle scraper. All the tools are made of stainless steel with heat-resistant black handles, while the squeeze bottles are made of plastic. All the pieces are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.
Reviewers like that this is a good starter set for a grill with an all-metal griddle top. The two squeeze bottles allow grillers to fill up multiple liquids, like water, oil, vinegar, or other basting liquids. People seem to like the twist tops on the bottles. However, while some reviewers appreciate the flexible spatulas, others don't find them to be heavy-duty enough for their purposes.
Blackstone 4-piece breakfast grill tool set
For those who like to use their grill to make breakfast, Target sells a Blackstone four-piece breakfast grill tool set. With so many people demonstrating their breakfast grilling skills on social media these days, it's no wonder that this $22.49 set is trending at Target.
This set comes with a plastic pancake batter dispenser with measurement marks on the side, a cast iron griddle press with a wooden handle, and two round 4-inch metal rings with a wooden handle for perfectly formed fried eggs. While this set is hand-wash only, it comes with a one-year warranty to sweeten the deal.
Reviewers have expressed that this set has made making breakfast on their griddle both easy and enjoyable. The tools help give the eggs, pancakes, and bacon uniform shapes. While some people have had the pancake dispenser break on them, customer service says that the problem often comes from shipping the heavy bacon press with the fragile plastic and is happy to replace it.
Methodology
To determine which of Target's grilling tools were best, we went straight to the website to see what customers had to say about them in their reviews. We only chose items with 50 or more reviews, at least a four-star average rating, and at least 80% of their reviews being either four or five stars. We skipped items that were specific to a certain type of grill and couldn't be used with different brands, like shaped grill covers. We also didn't include grill pellets or charcoal in our list.