Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Has The More Affordable Filet Mignon?

Omaha Steaks sells more cuts of filet mignon than any other for good reason — people love it! When cooked properly, the filet can be the most tender, juicy, flavorful piece of meat. The filet is cut from a muscle that rarely, if ever, gets used, so it doesn't become tough. Additionally, there is very little marbling in a filet because it's going to be naturally tender due to its rather laid-back lifestyle.

It's completely normal to get a craving for a filet at some point. You're only human. But where are you going to get your filet? A couple of popular steakhouses to consider might be Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse. The Victoria's filet from Outback comes in two sizes, a 6-ounce portion for $33.99 and a 9-ounce portion for $39.99. Texas Roadhouse also offers two sizes of its Dallas filet. The 6-ounce portion sells for $25.49, and the 8-ounce portion is $29.49.

If you want to make your decision on price alone, it's easy to see that Texas Roadhouse has the cheaper option. But "affordability" doesn't just encompass price; it is about what you have the financial means to pay. Vienna sausages are cheap, but you're probably not going to run out and grab those for dinner. So let's take a good, deep look into what both options can offer us in the full spectrum of affordability.