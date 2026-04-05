Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Has The More Affordable Filet Mignon?
Omaha Steaks sells more cuts of filet mignon than any other for good reason — people love it! When cooked properly, the filet can be the most tender, juicy, flavorful piece of meat. The filet is cut from a muscle that rarely, if ever, gets used, so it doesn't become tough. Additionally, there is very little marbling in a filet because it's going to be naturally tender due to its rather laid-back lifestyle.
It's completely normal to get a craving for a filet at some point. You're only human. But where are you going to get your filet? A couple of popular steakhouses to consider might be Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse. The Victoria's filet from Outback comes in two sizes, a 6-ounce portion for $33.99 and a 9-ounce portion for $39.99. Texas Roadhouse also offers two sizes of its Dallas filet. The 6-ounce portion sells for $25.49, and the 8-ounce portion is $29.49.
If you want to make your decision on price alone, it's easy to see that Texas Roadhouse has the cheaper option. But "affordability" doesn't just encompass price; it is about what you have the financial means to pay. Vienna sausages are cheap, but you're probably not going to run out and grab those for dinner. So let's take a good, deep look into what both options can offer us in the full spectrum of affordability.
Texas Roadhouse offers so much more for a better price
Let's consider everything else that comes along with the filet. Fully rounding out your meal at Texas Roadhouse are two free sides of your choice from around 15 options, many of which are customizable. You'll also enjoy a free, endless amount of the iconic rolls and cinnamon butter. Outback also offers a choice of two sides from even more options than the roadhouse. However, at Outback, some of those options involve an upcharge. Also, while we could find no concrete information that the famous brown bread at Outback is unlimited, many do assume it is.
We tasted and ranked all of the steaks at Texas Roadhouse and only its bone-in ribeye scored higher than the filet. And ranked the Victoria's Filet at Outback as the chain's best steak. But looking at the whole filet meal, in respect for getting the best affordable one — it's Texas Roadhouse. You'll get great food at a great price. Outback's price and upcharges are just not worth it. Texas Roadhouse is just as good, if not better.