For The Best Scrambled Eggs, Make Them Waffle House Style
Despite its name, Waffle House's best-selling items aren't hash browns or waffles. Although waffles are, of course, extremely popular, customers rave about the cheesy scrambled eggs. Luckily for us, as with most standout dishes from a popular chain restaurant, there are always online chefs and sleuths seeking to help others recreate those dishes at home, and Waffle House's cheesy scrambled eggs are no exception.
While there aren't any massive secrets like rare ingredients or complicated techniques, there are some signature elements of the Waffle House scrambled eggs recipe and method. Specifically, a buttery-flavored oil and a decent amount of cheese. One Reddit user emphasized how important the oil is, saying, "The number one thing is Kaola Gold brand oil. That will get you 99% of the way there." Kaola Gold is a butter-flavored shortening that imparts a lot of flavor to the eggs. From there, they instruct readers to "cook the eggs pretty light/runny if you're trying to do scrambled." The emphasis on not overcooking the eggs is what helps Waffle House's scrambled eggs stay soft and fluffy rather than dense and rubbery. Another Redditor confirmed this oil choice, instructing that the key points are "kaola oil," and to "cook the eggs slightly underdone." Others online who have tried to recreate the chain's cheesy eggs advise keeping the heat on medium and no higher, ensuring that the eggs don't cook too quickly or become overcooked.
A lot of cheese is essential
Given that Waffle House will now charge you an extra 50 cents per egg, it might behoove fans of the chain's eggs to learn how to make them at home. One commenter who wrote with authority blessed the Reddit community with brief but specific directions on exactly how to make Waffle House's cheesy scrambled eggs: "Oil a good non stick egg pan over medium, lay two slices of LoL [Land O Lakes] yellow American [cheese] in. Heavily whip two eggs until homogeneous and when cheese starts to get soft pour in eggs. Stir with spatula until done." While Land O Lakes is called out specifically as the brand of cheese, almost any type of processed yellow American cheese slice will do the trick, like Kraft, Velveeta, or any other brand you might have on hand, so don't stress about the cheese being Land O Lakes specifically.
What stands out about this method is that the slices of cheese are laid in the pan while it heats, causing the cheese to melt a bit before adding the whipped eggs on top of the melting cheese. The egg-to-cheese ratio is also important, using one slice of yellow American cheese per egg. This even ratio keeps the eggs extra cheesy, impacting both the flavor and texture of the final scramble. What is noticeably missing from most mentions of Waffle House's cheesy scrambled eggs is seasoning, particularly the lack of salt reportedly used in cooking the eggs. While this sounds like it might lead to bland, under-seasoned eggs, American cheese slices actually contain a high amount of sodium, which helps to season the scramble without any added salt.