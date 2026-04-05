For The Best Scrambled Eggs, Make Them Waffle House Style

Despite its name, Waffle House's best-selling items aren't hash browns or waffles. Although waffles are, of course, extremely popular, customers rave about the cheesy scrambled eggs. Luckily for us, as with most standout dishes from a popular chain restaurant, there are always online chefs and sleuths seeking to help others recreate those dishes at home, and Waffle House's cheesy scrambled eggs are no exception.

While there aren't any massive secrets like rare ingredients or complicated techniques, there are some signature elements of the Waffle House scrambled eggs recipe and method. Specifically, a buttery-flavored oil and a decent amount of cheese. One Reddit user emphasized how important the oil is, saying, "The number one thing is Kaola Gold brand oil. That will get you 99% of the way there." Kaola Gold is a butter-flavored shortening that imparts a lot of flavor to the eggs. From there, they instruct readers to "cook the eggs pretty light/runny if you're trying to do scrambled." The emphasis on not overcooking the eggs is what helps Waffle House's scrambled eggs stay soft and fluffy rather than dense and rubbery. Another Redditor confirmed this oil choice, instructing that the key points are "kaola oil," and to "cook the eggs slightly underdone." Others online who have tried to recreate the chain's cheesy eggs advise keeping the heat on medium and no higher, ensuring that the eggs don't cook too quickly or become overcooked.