Why Some Boomers Tend To Overcook Their Food

Forgive the boomers and their overcooked food, they know not what they do. While home cooks today are lectured on the gospel of medium rare meat, and steeped in the food science that can tell us exactly when chicken is at its most juicy, anyone over the age of 30 remembers a time when food was overcooked constantly. Of course everyone's parents varied in cooking skill, just like they do today, but many people with boomer parents grew up subject to a constant stream of dry meat, and bland, boiled-to-death vegetables. But like many generational food failings, this type of cooking was not because of some lack of skill, or good palettes mysteriously skipping a generation, it was the result of what they were taught was the right thing to do, combined with lingering traditions.

While we certainly fret about food recalls today, concern over the safety of food, especially meat, was hammered into the boomer generation their entire lives. For chicken it was salmonella, for pork trichinosis, and for vegetables it was the many diseases lurking in dirty, uncleaned produce. And cooking food long and past a certain temperature was seen as the remedy to all three. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Food & Drug Administration (FDA), safety regulations from the era, and even into today, established baseline temperatures that went far beyond what was "safe," even by scientific standards, out of a fear of preventing even worst case scenarios about bacteria presence that were highly unlikely. So when your boomer parents or relatives cook pork to the point of leathery dryness, they were just doing what experts of their time were telling them to do.