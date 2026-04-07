The Costco Steak Box Shoppers Prefer Over Omaha's Version

All it takes is one glance from an avid griller to know whether a piece of meat is worth buying, especially when it comes to beef. Does the meat have marbling? Is it spread evenly in thick, fat lines throughout the cut? Does the color look too grey, too old? Or is it sitting in a slimy pool of liquid? Subtle visual cues that tell a griller if the meat is worth the price and the trouble of cooking it. According to some shoppers at Costco, buying Rastelli's Antibiotic-Free Grass-Fed Angus Steak Box is a good call that's often even preferred over Omaha Steaks' boxes for several reasons, price being just one of them.

"I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for great-tasting, high-quality steak," said one customer on Costco's website. Meanwhile, another shopper noted specifically that they "highly recommend [it] against any other comparable Omaha Steak gifts."

The Rastelli's Antibiotic-Free Grass-Fed Angus Steak Box that's available at Costco includes about four pounds of meat, made up of two 5-ounce filet mignons, two 10-ounce NY strips, two 10-ounce ribeyes, and two 6-ounce sirloins, along with two 1-ounce packs of pink Himalayan salt. Although prices can vary (here's our opinion on whether Costco's 4-pound steak box is worth the price tag), the retailer's website currently shows the box for $129.99. But it's been on sale in previous years for as low as $99.99.