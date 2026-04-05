The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Offers A Discount For Seniors (With A Catch)
Among the variety of popular steakhouse chains, the price range is often higher than most other sit-down spots, making steak dinner more of a special occasion-worthy indulgence. If you or anyone in your dining party is a senior, you'll be happy to know that there are a number of restaurant chains that offer senior discounts, including several notable steakhouses. If you've got a hankering for a Bloomin' Onion appetizer and are a card-carrying AARP member, you can indulge in a satisfying meal at Outback Steakhouse at a discounted price.
Known for its Aussie-inspired offerings, Outback Steakhouse provides a 10% senior discount to AARP members with a valid card on their entire check, excluding alcohol, tax, and gratuity. Depending on your location, this discount may also be offered for online orders in addition to dine-in; however, you'll need to check with your specific Outback Steakhouse chain restaurant to confirm. It's simple and affordable to join AARP, giving you access to a myriad of discounts and benefits from chain restaurants and more. And there's a catch: You don't have to be 50 years old to do so. With so many popular Outback Steakhouse menu items to enjoy, you can easily make the most of this senior discount, whether you are a senior or not
Accessing AARP discounts at Outback Steakhouse and other chains
The standard requirement to join AARP is being 50 years or older; however, it is not entirely exclusive to this age group. Those 18 and up are able to purchase an AARP membership to gain access to AARP-specific benefits. Alternatively, existing AARP members can designate a member of their household as a secondary member for free, provided they are also over the age of 18. This opens up plenty of possibilities for dining at a discount at Outback Steakhouse and many other of your favorite chains without having to be a senior.
As participation in this offer can vary by chain locations, it's always prudent to call ahead and ask before showing up and trying to use your discount. Dining out doesn't have to be overwhelming or overpriced with a little bit of research and preparation. It's also a great excuse to take the AARP member in your life out to a delicious meal, whether they're a senior or not.
Choosing between signature steaks, satisfying seafood, and a dessert menu teeming with towering sweet treats will be the most fun, especially knowing you're saving money on the bill. Even if you aren't much for meat, it's worth taking into consideration that Tasting Table ranked Outback Steakhouse's Seared Pepper Ahi tuna as the absolute best dish from the steakhouse chain. Though the term "senior" is sometimes synonymous with tapioca pudding and other bland offerings, this AARP discount makes mealtime fun and fulfilling.