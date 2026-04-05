The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Offers A Discount For Seniors (With A Catch)

The standard requirement to join AARP is being 50 years or older; however, it is not entirely exclusive to this age group. Those 18 and up are able to purchase an AARP membership to gain access to AARP-specific benefits. Alternatively, existing AARP members can designate a member of their household as a secondary member for free, provided they are also over the age of 18. This opens up plenty of possibilities for dining at a discount at Outback Steakhouse and many other of your favorite chains without having to be a senior.

As participation in this offer can vary by chain locations, it's always prudent to call ahead and ask before showing up and trying to use your discount. Dining out doesn't have to be overwhelming or overpriced with a little bit of research and preparation. It's also a great excuse to take the AARP member in your life out to a delicious meal, whether they're a senior or not.

Choosing between signature steaks, satisfying seafood, and a dessert menu teeming with towering sweet treats will be the most fun, especially knowing you're saving money on the bill. Even if you aren't much for meat, it's worth taking into consideration that Tasting Table ranked Outback Steakhouse's Seared Pepper Ahi tuna as the absolute best dish from the steakhouse chain. Though the term "senior" is sometimes synonymous with tapioca pudding and other bland offerings, this AARP discount makes mealtime fun and fulfilling.