15 Restaurants From Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible That Completely Vanished

In 2023, fans were devastated when "Restaurant: Impossible" took its final bow. After more than 20 seasons, Food Network cancelled the show — which saw celebrity chef Robert Irvine attempt to save struggling restaurants across the country — for good. But fortunately for us, it's still possible to relive the glory days by watching hours of old episodes online.

If you're enjoying a marathon of "Restaurant: Impossible" reruns, you might find yourself wondering: What actually happened to that restaurant from 2011? Did it ever recover from rodent droppings in the kitchen? And did the owners commit to the new menu and regular cleaning schedules? If that's you, welcome. You're in the right place.

Here, we're focusing on the restaurants that didn't make it. Sometimes, even a clean kitchen isn't enough to keep the lights on. Below, we take a look at some of the restaurants from "Restaurant: Impossible" that completely vanished after filming. A moment of silence, please.