You can't go wrong with a good, old-fashioned burger — that's why it's hard to resist playing around with toppings. Whether you opt for beef burgers, veggie burgers, or turkey burgers; brioche buns, potato buns, or gluten-free buns; American cheese, Swiss cheese, or vegan cheese; you're starting with a perfect base, both classic and customizable. The sky's the limit on the burgers you can create, all to your exact preferences. You can go for any of the most popular burger toppings, from bacon, chili, or eggs to jalapeños, avocados, or pickles. Or, you can get a little creative — there are so many fun, unique topping ideas for burgers. For inspiration, you can look to some under-the-radar, regional favorites — like "pool hall coleslaw," or "pool room slaw," from Tennessee.

Pool hall slaw was dreamed up in Fayetteville, Tennessee. It's likely the creation of Weston James Stubblefield, who founded a pool hall in the city in 1923 that later became Honey's Restaurant, per Honey's Facebook page. Stubblefield served up just a few dishes at his pool hall and took time to perfect his original slaw. His "slawburgers" became a local hit — and the clamor for them really never died down. That's probably because of how fresh, potentially spicy, and crunchy it is; it's a dream balance to the rich savoriness of a patty. This isn't creamy, mayo-laden coleslaw, but cabbage, carrots, onions, and bell peppers tossed in vinegar, mustard, and red pepper flakes.