The Best Frozen Corn Dogs On The Market Come From A Popular Korean Brand

Corn dogs are an easy, lovable snack that can conjure images of warm summer days spent at the ballpark. The classic favorite has been made convenient in frozen form, so the next time your day calls for an instant pick-me-up, nosh on this treat-on-a-stick without having to make anything from scratch. But which package to pick? Well, in our ranking of 8 frozen corn dogs, our taste tester picked the Korean-style version, Pulmuone Crispy Potato Corn Dogs, as top dog on her list.

Founded by Korean food pioneers, the brand has set out to carry its origins as a "wholesome foods" company. Its Crispy Potato Corn Dogs contain bonus ingredients folded into the batter, which means each bite is speckled with cubed potatoes. While the product name is a bit of a misnomer — the breading doesn't contain cornmeal and the hot dog is replaced by a stick of mozzarella cheese — our writer described this product as "undeniably delicious." When savory potatoes complement a thick, fluffy batter that is lightly sweetened and a gooey piece of mozzarella is hidden inside, this is the kind of snack that delivers both flavor and texture. Our writer isn't the only reviewer obsessed with this easy-to-make snack. "9/10, the potato has nice flavor, cheese is nice and perfect consistency. I ate it with ketchup on the side," wrote a fan on Reddit.