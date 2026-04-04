How To Safely Drink Fire Cider To Enjoy The Amazing Benefits

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Homemade, cost-effective, and generations-old, fire cider is the traditional herbal vinegar tonic that belongs on your radar. If you've never tried it before, fire cider is a staple beverage of cold and flu season, but it's tasty enough to enjoy year-round, with health benefits that never go out of season. The elixir is made by steeping roots, peppers, alliums, and herbs in unfiltered apple cider vinegar, characterized by bobbing chunks of whole spices and sliced citrus fruits. The name "fire cider" is a nod to the tonic's tasting profile: Bold, spicy, pungent, tart, and warming.

While exact recipes can vary, fire cider refers to some combination of unfiltered apple cider vinegar, onions, garlic, herbs, and spices, all brewed together into a potent immune-boosting sipper. To safely enjoy it, only consume one to two tablespoons per day. As proponents of the daily apple cider vinegar shot note, throwing back a shot of straight vinegar can damage tooth enamel. To protect your chompers, dilute that tablespoon or two of fire cider in a glass of water (hot or chilled), and drink it through a straw. Enjoying diluted fire cider with a meal can also help counterbalance the acid's potent effect on your body and teeth. Others stir in a bit of honey to further offset the acidity, such as this raw manuka honey (another natural antibacterial) by Manukora brand (currently $10.59 per 8.8-ounce jar on Amazon). You could even add a shot to your next Bloody Mary (don't forget the straw).