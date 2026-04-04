This Coffee-Inspired Cocktail Pairs Best With McDonald's Egg McMuffins
Pairing an Egg McMuffin with a cocktail may not be the first idea that comes to mind when ordering this classic fast food snack, but one drink may have you reconsidering your morning. Though you might guess a mimosa or Bloody Mary is one to match with this breakfast favorite, our writer found a more creative option when looking for genius ways to pair McDonald's orders with booze. The carajillo, a Mexican espresso cocktail that calls for Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur with vanilla and chocolate notes and a touch of orange, is one that can transform the start of your day.
Though our writer described the Egg McMuffin's layered recipe of egg, melted cheese, and Canadian bacon as pretty close to perfect, a bit of sweetness provided by the carajillo is like bringing a touch of syrup to the breakfast table. McMuffins used to be served with sweet condiments, and this drink shows why. Creamy and smooth, the carajillo lands somewhere between an espresso martini and a coffee cocktail and offers a warming morning start that complements a toasted English muffin.
Making the most of the morning
The carajillo traces its origins to Spanish soldiers who mixed coffee and brandy before battle for courage. The move lent to the more modern form, a cooled espresso shaken or mixed with Licor 43 served over ice. Though you might not need the same ambition or stamina as a soldier to hit the drive-through and cart your Golden Arches order home, you can still make a carajillo with just two ingredients. Mix equal parts espresso or cold brew and Licor 43, unless you want more coffee in your morning drink. When shaken, the beverage will develop a frothy texture, but pouring espresso over liqueur is all that is needed for a quick sipper. Use a coffee-flavored alternative or decaf if you want a caffeine-free version.
While an Egg McMuffin is savory, rich, and a touch smoky, the carajillo offers the kind of sweet bitterness that can slice through each cheesy, eggy bite. Spruce up a carajillo with garnishes of cinnamon sticks or orange peels to amplify some of the flavor notes, or sneak in an added ounce of vodka for a punchier version. You can make this drink in advance and store it in the fridge if you're preparing for party guests. It is a promising combination if you're looking to enjoy cocktails with McDonald's breakfast orders, and a simple way to elevate midweek mornings and slow weekend brunches.