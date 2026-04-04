This Coffee-Inspired Cocktail Pairs Best With McDonald's Egg McMuffins

Pairing an Egg McMuffin with a cocktail may not be the first idea that comes to mind when ordering this classic fast food snack, but one drink may have you reconsidering your morning. Though you might guess a mimosa or Bloody Mary is one to match with this breakfast favorite, our writer found a more creative option when looking for genius ways to pair McDonald's orders with booze. The carajillo, a Mexican espresso cocktail that calls for Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur with vanilla and chocolate notes and a touch of orange, is one that can transform the start of your day.

Though our writer described the Egg McMuffin's layered recipe of egg, melted cheese, and Canadian bacon as pretty close to perfect, a bit of sweetness provided by the carajillo is like bringing a touch of syrup to the breakfast table. McMuffins used to be served with sweet condiments, and this drink shows why. Creamy and smooth, the carajillo lands somewhere between an espresso martini and a coffee cocktail and offers a warming morning start that complements a toasted English muffin.