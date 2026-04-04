For A Spin On The Classic Root Beer Float, Reach For This Zesty Bubbly Drink

There are few classic American desserts that are as iconic as the root beer float. It's a perfect pairing of fizzy root beer and sweet vanilla ice cream that doesn't need any fancy ingredients to taste delicious. One sip of this humble dessert can take you right back to childhood, but if you're looking for something a bit more elevated, swap root beer for ginger beer. You might only know this spicy, fermented beverage as the key to a great Moscow Mule, but pair it with vanilla ice cream, and you'll soon realize this drink's great potential.

Ginger beer might not be the first drink that comes to mind when you think of ice cream floats, but it absolutely should. Its zesty flavor packs a punch when enjoyed on its own, but as the ice cream melts into it, the whole thing becomes a heavenly combination of sweet and spice. You can make this edition the same way you make root beer floats — and you can even turn it into a boozy beverage if you're feeling fancy with the addition of rum or bourbon. Garnish it with a lime and squeeze some of its juice into the glass, if you want the full cocktail experience, or simply enjoy the two star ingredients as is for an exciting take on a total classic.