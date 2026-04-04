For A Spin On The Classic Root Beer Float, Reach For This Zesty Bubbly Drink
There are few classic American desserts that are as iconic as the root beer float. It's a perfect pairing of fizzy root beer and sweet vanilla ice cream that doesn't need any fancy ingredients to taste delicious. One sip of this humble dessert can take you right back to childhood, but if you're looking for something a bit more elevated, swap root beer for ginger beer. You might only know this spicy, fermented beverage as the key to a great Moscow Mule, but pair it with vanilla ice cream, and you'll soon realize this drink's great potential.
Ginger beer might not be the first drink that comes to mind when you think of ice cream floats, but it absolutely should. Its zesty flavor packs a punch when enjoyed on its own, but as the ice cream melts into it, the whole thing becomes a heavenly combination of sweet and spice. You can make this edition the same way you make root beer floats — and you can even turn it into a boozy beverage if you're feeling fancy with the addition of rum or bourbon. Garnish it with a lime and squeeze some of its juice into the glass, if you want the full cocktail experience, or simply enjoy the two star ingredients as is for an exciting take on a total classic.
How to upgrade your ginger beer float even further
Whether you make this beverage boozy or not, there are even more ways you can take it to the next level — and one is as easy as chilling your glass. This surprising trick will make your float taste even better. Popping your glass into the freezer for about 10-15 minutes before assembling will help keep the drink at the perfect chilly temperature, resulting in a crisp, refreshing dessert.
Beyond chilling your glass, you can swap vanilla ice cream for another flavor of your choosing. For ginger-lovers, ginger ice cream will give the drink a real kick. If you're partial to fruity ice cream flavors, pop a scoop or two of your favorite strawberry or raspberry ice cream into your glass. Alternatively, you can whip up a batch of strawberry syrup and drizzle that over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The syrup's deep red color will create a beautiful-looking beverage that even your local ice cream parlor will envy.
If you'd rather keep things simple, turn to garnishes. Candied ginger is one of our favorites. Simply chop it up and sprinkle some on top to tie the whole drink together. To keep things on the sweeter side, crush your favorite gingersnap cookies into smaller pieces and use them to top the drink. If that all sounds too frilly for your liking, a dollop of whipped cream will do just the trick.