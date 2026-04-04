Sandwiches and steaks, soups and stews — there's no shortage of dishes that we won't put caramelized onions in. The deeply sweet alliums boost anything they're added to, making them our go-to enhancer. Caramelized onions consistently put in work to amp up other foods, but we don't always give them something in return. To supply your caramelized onions with a well-deserved enhancement, add a splash of Coca-Cola.

Brown sugar is the main ingredient thought of when pondering on how to make caramelized onions bolder, but Coke should really be at the top of the list. Sweet, bitter, spicy, zesty — the soda has it all. While we may never know Coca-Cola's exact flavor, the hints of vanilla, nutmeg, and citrus oils present in each sip give it the right tools for making caramelized onions even better. The softened, slow-cooked vegetables are vividly sweet and earthy, and Coca-Cola only adds to the richness.

Due to its acidic nature, the carbonated drink won't make your onions break down any faster. Still, the thick, intensified sauce that comes from simmering down soda will make it worth the wait. After softening the onions in oil or butter for a few minutes, add a cup of Coca-Cola to the pan. Allow both the alliums and soda to break down, stirring every so often to ensure they don't stick to the pan.