Why The Founder Of McDonald's Refused To Sign Off On The Original Filet-O-Fish

Ray Kroc may have had a monumental impact on the American food landscape, but if it were up to him, the Filet-O-Fish may never have been sold by McDonald's. Kroc may have been a keen businessman, but many of the biggest menu innovations came from people around him. The McDonald brothers who developed the original menu and streamlined operations, and another local owner in Ohio dreamed up the Filet-O-Fish sandwich — even though Kroc himself wasn't thrilled about the potential smell.

Lou Groen owned a McDonald's outside of Cincinnati, and, in 1961, he had a problem. The area was nearly 90% Catholic at the time, and before the reforms of the Second Vatican council in the mid-1960s, Catholics were required to abstain from meat on all Fridays — not just during Lent as is now the standard. This was obviously a big problem for someone selling burgers. So, when Groen noted that a nearby Big Boy location was doing big business by selling fish sandwiches, he developed one of his own and brought it to Kroc.

However, despite his enthusiasm, Kroc's initial response wasn't quite what Groen hoped. According to his memoir, "Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald's," Kroc was less than thrilled about the idea. "I don't care if the Pope himself comes to Cincinnati," he explained. "He can eat hamburgers like everybody else. We are not going to stink up our restaurants with any of your d**ned fish."