Try This Grated Ingredient For A Bloody Mary With Sharper Flavor (No, Not Horseradish)

While espresso martinis undoubtedly rule the evenings, bloody marys are the star of the pre-noon hours. This classic cocktail recipe, which everyone should know how to make, was seemingly created for the folks who prefer savory over sweet. Yet, "savory" doesn't seem to cover it. Bloody marys can also include salty, spicy, peppery, and, surprisingly, gingery flavors.

Ginger is an excellent addition to your bloody mary because it offers a unique, sensory-clearing punch and works well with common bloody mary ingredients, including the tomato juice base, Worcestershire sauce, quality vodka, and usually extravagant toppings — which run the gamut of shrimp cocktail, citrus, celery sticks, and more. Unlike these common ingredients, though, ginger has the perfect balance of peppery, bold, and bright flavors, making it an ingredient that will stick out in an otherwise underwhelming breakfast cocktail. And you can always add as much or as little as you like, depending on whether you want that flavor to stand out.