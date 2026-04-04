Give Meatballs A Rich And Beefy Flavor Without Actually Using Any Meat
Whether loaded into a submarine sandwich, passed around as an appetizer, or served over a bed of luscious spaghetti, meatballs are a versatile food that can be made in a number of unique styles and using a variety of different ingredients. Despite what their name may suggest, not all meatballs contain meat. Depending on your personal dietary needs and taste preferences, you can easily beef up your favorite meatball recipe — be it animal protein-based or vegetarian — with the simple addition of mushrooms.
Much like adding mushrooms to the mixture for the juiciest burgers ever, this ingredient is ideal for including in just about any meatball recipe to provide a powerful punch of umami flavor and pleasing texture. There are so many different types of mushrooms to choose from, each of which has a particular consistency and flavor. Pick mushrooms such as portobello, oyster, or cremini to give your meatballs the most savory, beef-like yet still vegetarian boost of flavor.
While you're getting creative in the kitchen, take some inspiration from Tasting Table recipe developer, Miriam Hahn's, vegetarian lentil and mushroom barbecue meatballs. These are jam-packed with protein and fiber along with plenty of other essential nutrients, and they make a wonderfully accessible vegetarian appetizer. Make your meatballs even more fun with a few fantastic fungi.
Tips for adding mushrooms to your meatballs
Start by first cleaning and chopping your mushrooms into smaller pieces. You don't necessarily have to pre-cook them, but it can be especially helpful to either saute in a pan or roast them in the oven before adding them to your meatball mixture. This will let the veggies brown and release some excess moisture, making for a more meaty ingredient addition overall in terms of both taste and texture.
Otherwise, simply add the raw mushrooms into your meatball mix and let the natural juices combine with those of your beef, pork, turkey, or other meatball base ingredients as they cook. Try using cremini mushrooms to give your meatballs a better texture by first pulsing them in a food processor until they reach the desired consistency. Be they baked, grilled, pan or air-fried, once your meatballs have cooked to perfection, it's time to serve them up with style.
For a plant-based twist on a meatball sandwich, choose a hearty vegetarian or vegan-friendly red sauce to match with your meatballs and your preferred style of hoagie roll or similar. If you're making a party appetizer inspired by boomer-favorite Swedish meatballs, get ready for a run on these mushroom-filled bites. Feel free to experiment by making a mushroom gravy in which to baste the meatballs. No matter how you like your meatballs, including mushrooms in the mix will easily elevate your go-to recipes.