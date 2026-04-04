Give Meatballs A Rich And Beefy Flavor Without Actually Using Any Meat

Whether loaded into a submarine sandwich, passed around as an appetizer, or served over a bed of luscious spaghetti, meatballs are a versatile food that can be made in a number of unique styles and using a variety of different ingredients. Despite what their name may suggest, not all meatballs contain meat. Depending on your personal dietary needs and taste preferences, you can easily beef up your favorite meatball recipe — be it animal protein-based or vegetarian — with the simple addition of mushrooms.

Much like adding mushrooms to the mixture for the juiciest burgers ever, this ingredient is ideal for including in just about any meatball recipe to provide a powerful punch of umami flavor and pleasing texture. There are so many different types of mushrooms to choose from, each of which has a particular consistency and flavor. Pick mushrooms such as portobello, oyster, or cremini to give your meatballs the most savory, beef-like yet still vegetarian boost of flavor.

While you're getting creative in the kitchen, take some inspiration from Tasting Table recipe developer, Miriam Hahn's, vegetarian lentil and mushroom barbecue meatballs. These are jam-packed with protein and fiber along with plenty of other essential nutrients, and they make a wonderfully accessible vegetarian appetizer. Make your meatballs even more fun with a few fantastic fungi.