The Chocolatey Girl Scout Cookie That's Inspired By A Popular Depression-Era Dessert

As soon as you see that gaggle of green vests outside of the grocery store or that familiar sign-up sheet being passed around the office, you know the best time of year is upon us: Girl Scout Cookie season. Even though they seem to get smaller and simultaneously more expensive with each passing year, we can't seem to get enough of those colorful boxes. From Thin Mints to Trefoils to Tagalongs, oh my! The classics will never go out of style. But as of the 2026 season, there's a new cookie to explore. Fittingly, they've been dubbed Exploremores, inspired by the spirit of exploration, but also by a familiar ice cream flavor that happens to date back to the Great Depression.

Exploremores are sandwich cookies, similar to another Girl Scout favorite, Do-Si-Dos. But instead of crunchy oatmeal and peanut butter, these offer flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème. If you're thinking that sounds a lot like the formula for rocky road, you'd be correct. They do, in fact, mimic the iconic taste that is said to have been invented in 1929. The story goes that at this time — at the start of the Depression — the confectionery masterminds behind Dreyer's ice cream, William Dreyer and Joseph Edy, concocted the new creation to "make folks smile." Little did they know the flavor would still be doing just that nearly 100 years later and spreading even more joy in the form of adventurous Girl Scout cookies.