2 Non-Toxic Solutions For Removing Scratches From Your Oven's Glass Door (You Already Have These Ingredients)

It's an accepted reality that scratches happen in kitchens. You'll find them on tabletops, floors, cookware, and just about anything related to the cooking process. Some of the hardest kitchen scratches to remedy are those on the see-through glass panel on your oven. That is, until you realize the simplest solutions may already be waiting nonchalantly inside your cabinets — toothpaste and baking soda.

Both of these mildly abrasive home remedies are non-toxic, inexpensive, and easy to apply, giving oven glass an instant facelift without introducing harsh chemicals into your cooking environment. They're not the solution for cracks or deeper dings, but they can work wonders on fine surface scratches, essentially polishing, buffing, and softening the lines to diminish them.

A simple way to determine if toothpaste or baking soda solutions are appropriate for treating your specific oven-door scratches is the "fingernail test." Very lightly run your fingernail across the scratches: If it catches, there's a good chance you need a professional fix, a full glass replacement, or in the very least, a pro-level scratch removal kit. If it passes the fingernail test with a smooth run, you're good to go. It's important to clean the glass surface before beginning, making sure the oven is completely cold to prevent cracking. This reveals the scratches more clearly and helps remove small bits of debris that could cause more blemishes as you work.