Take This Simple Step Before Cleaning Your Oven To Prevent Cracking The Glass Door

If you're reading this and trying to recall when the last time you cleaned your oven was, take it as a sign that it's time to de-grime. There are many ways to go about cleaning your oven, including steaming a lemon in a water bath to help lift the grease and keep your kitchen smelling amazing and using a vacuum to get in all of those nooks and crannies. Regardless of the method you choose, there is one place you shouldn't ignore: the oven door.

The first thing you're going to want to do before you clean it (or any part of your oven, for that matter) is to make sure your oven is turned fully off and is completely cold. If you try to clean a hot oven, not only will you put yourself at risk of burns, but hot glass can shatter due to thermal shock. Although you might not notice any visible cracks in your oven glass, forceful cleaning, slamming it often, and yes, exposing it to rapid temperature changes, can cause micro-cracks over time. One particularly stressful cleaning can cause it to shatter — making for an expensive and time-consuming clean-up project.