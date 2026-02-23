Take This Simple Step Before Cleaning Your Oven To Prevent Cracking The Glass Door
If you're reading this and trying to recall when the last time you cleaned your oven was, take it as a sign that it's time to de-grime. There are many ways to go about cleaning your oven, including steaming a lemon in a water bath to help lift the grease and keep your kitchen smelling amazing and using a vacuum to get in all of those nooks and crannies. Regardless of the method you choose, there is one place you shouldn't ignore: the oven door.
The first thing you're going to want to do before you clean it (or any part of your oven, for that matter) is to make sure your oven is turned fully off and is completely cold. If you try to clean a hot oven, not only will you put yourself at risk of burns, but hot glass can shatter due to thermal shock. Although you might not notice any visible cracks in your oven glass, forceful cleaning, slamming it often, and yes, exposing it to rapid temperature changes, can cause micro-cracks over time. One particularly stressful cleaning can cause it to shatter — making for an expensive and time-consuming clean-up project.
Safety first when cleaning your oven
Once you are sure that your oven is completely cool, it's time to get to work. You can easily remove baked-on grease from the oven door by smearing on a baking soda and water paste, letting it sit for about 10 minutes, then wiping it away with diluted vinegar. You won't have to worry about noxious oven cleaning sprays, since this non-toxic method will lift that grime and make it easy to wipe away with a sponge or microfiber cloth.
If you want to give your oven an even more thorough cleaning, consider lifting away the middle pane of glass by disassembling the door completely. You can also use a thin piece of metal — like an unfolded clothes hanger, to shove a cloth between the glass layers to clean them. Regardless of what method you decide to use, making sure your oven is completely cool is the first step that will help keep you safe.