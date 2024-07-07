Effortlessly Clean Oven Grease With One Citrusy Ingredient
There are a few reasons ovens are so difficult to clean. Reaching every corner, all the surfaces, and the little nooks and crannies of the appliance's cavity is a hassle, not to mention trying to clean that hard-to-reach spot between your oven window. The way grease, grime, and stains sit in the oven and get repeatedly baked with every subsequent oven use results in the most stubborn grime that adheres so firmly to the oven that removing it becomes a chore most of us dread. It's no wonder we're inclined to go for the toughest cleaners from brands that promise to make the job easier, yet there's an ingredient that's likely already in your kitchen that can make cleaning your oven effortless — a lemon.
The citric acid contained in this zingy fruit is a powerful degreaser that cuts through grime and strips off greasy stains in no time. At the same time, it has antibacterial properties, which means you get to rid your kitchen appliance of harmful bacteria without the need for additional disinfecting products. Once you're done with the cleaning, these same citrusy fruit serves as a natural deodorizer that leaves your kitchen smelling clean and fresh. Besides, who wouldn't want to use a natural cleaning agent that works and ditch the chemical-laden store-bought products? You even get to save some cash in the process.
How to clean your oven using lemon
To implement this lemon hack, begin by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In the meantime, put water in an oven-safe glass dish, slice one or two lemons, squeeze the juice into the water, and drop the lemon pieces inside. Now, place this dish with the lemon water in the preheated oven and allow it to cook for about 20 minutes, then turn off the oven. Now that the lemon water is hot, it will release steam inside the oven, which will soften the grime and loosen it from the oven's internal surfaces. Leave it in the enclosed oven for about 10 minutes.
Next, remove the lemon water from the oven and let it cool enough for you to be able to touch it. Soak a cloth in the water, and use it to wipe down the oven. You'll notice the caked on pieces come off easily with very little elbow grease. Use an old toothbrush to reach the nooks and crannies. In the case of stubborn stains, apply lemon juice directly and use a cleaning sponge or scrubbing brush to spot clean. Finally, get a clean damp cloth to wipe away all the grime, then dry with a dry cloth. With that, your oven is ready for its next baking session. Use this oven-cleaning tip to clean your oven every three months or so, and your appliance will thank you for it.