Effortlessly Clean Oven Grease With One Citrusy Ingredient

There are a few reasons ovens are so difficult to clean. Reaching every corner, all the surfaces, and the little nooks and crannies of the appliance's cavity is a hassle, not to mention trying to clean that hard-to-reach spot between your oven window. The way grease, grime, and stains sit in the oven and get repeatedly baked with every subsequent oven use results in the most stubborn grime that adheres so firmly to the oven that removing it becomes a chore most of us dread. It's no wonder we're inclined to go for the toughest cleaners from brands that promise to make the job easier, yet there's an ingredient that's likely already in your kitchen that can make cleaning your oven effortless — a lemon.

The citric acid contained in this zingy fruit is a powerful degreaser that cuts through grime and strips off greasy stains in no time. At the same time, it has antibacterial properties, which means you get to rid your kitchen appliance of harmful bacteria without the need for additional disinfecting products. Once you're done with the cleaning, these same citrusy fruit serves as a natural deodorizer that leaves your kitchen smelling clean and fresh. Besides, who wouldn't want to use a natural cleaning agent that works and ditch the chemical-laden store-bought products? You even get to save some cash in the process.